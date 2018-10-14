The bus carrying the Bethel University women's volleyball team back from a match near Milwaukee was involved in a head-on crash Saturday night that left two people in the other vehicle dead, a school official said.

Bethel Director of Athletics Bob Bjorklund said in an e-mail to faculty of the Twin Cities school that all players, coaches and the bus driver returning from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater are fine, "although definitely shaken up" from the collision in Rock County, about 7 miles west of Whitewater.

Bjorklund said he's been in touch consistently with Coach Gretchen Hunt and learned that two people in the car had died.

Whitewater's football team was on its way back from a game in Eau Claire, came upon the scene shortly afterward and turned over one of their buses to the Bethel contingent, which stayed overnight in nearby Janesville.

A replacement bus was being arranged to bring the volleyball team back to Bethel on Sunday.

"Praise God that our team members, coaches and bus driver were spared serious injury in this horrific accident," Bjorklund's e-mail read.

The crash occurred about 8:10 p.m. on County Road N, just west of County Road KK in Lima Township, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A car heading east crossed the centerline and hit Bethel's chartered bus with 19 people aboard, the Sheriff's Office said.

The car's driver, a 20-year-old woman from Waterford, Wis., and a 22-year-old man with her from Whitewater, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office added. Their identities have yet to be released.

Authorities also have yet to release any preliminary indication for why the car crossed into the bus' path.