Rochester native Bethanie Mattek-Sands crumpled to the tennis court with a severe leg or knee injury during her second-round match at Wimbeldon on Thursday.

Mattek-Sands was approaching the net to return a volley from Sorana Cirstea when her right leg gave out. She immediately fell and grabbed her knee, screaming in pain.

The action was seen live by those watching their match, and it isn't easy to watch on video.

Cirstea stepped over the net to check on Mattek-Sands and called for help. Mattek-Sands was attended to on the court for 25 minutes before being taken out on a stretcher.

Mattek-Sands and Jack Sock defeated Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram in mixed doubles to win the Olympic gold medal last summer in Rio.

She and Lucie Safarova entered Wimbeldon as the No. 1 seed in women’s doubles.