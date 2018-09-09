– Bethanie Mattek-Sands never felt the searing pain at Flushing Meadows as she did when she was left crumpled on the court last year at Wimbledon, her right kneecap so ruptured she would need a stretcher.

She just wanted in her recovery to flex her knee, never mind think about winning another Grand Slam title.

Mattek-Sands choked back tears as she recalled the times she couldn't even get out of bed immediately after her gruesome injury. But step by step, she recovered — and got that trophy. Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray rallied to beat Alicja Rosolska and Nikola Mektic 2-6, 6-3, 11-9 on Saturday and win the U.S. Open mixed doubles title.

"I really had to look at myself in the mirror and decide how I wanted to wake up every day despite my circumstances," said Mattek-Sands, of Rochester, Minn. "I think I just kept that philosophy throughout my rehab, throughout my comeback. Here I am sitting next to Jamie holding the trophy."

Murray won his second straight U.S. Open mixed doubles title — 2017 partner Martin Hingis was in his box at Arthur Ashe Stadium — and became the first man to win consecutive U.S. Open mixed doubles titles since Bob Bryan in 2003 and 2004. The 32-year-old Murray, brother of former major champion Andy Murray, played with Mattek-Sands for the first time in the tournament. Mattek-Sands has also won mixed doubles Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and the French Open.