Fierce female moves

Brazilian activist and dance artist Nildinha Fonsêca has been making waves in the male-dominated world of choreography. Bringing her fierce feminist style to the Twin Cities, Fonsêca draws on her contemporary Afro-Brazilian aesthetic for a work with Minnesota’s Contempo Physical Dance called “Agbara Obirin (Strong Women).”Sheila Regan

7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. The O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. $27; 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu.

Telling the real-life story of activist flight attendant Mary Pat Laffey — who successfully sued Northwest Airlines for equal pay — Kira Obolensky’s “Stewardess!” documents enough jaw-dropping sexism to make viewers gawk in horror. But there are reasons to smile, too, as the History Theatre’s cast does sterling work to honestly and unironically sell this throwback story about the fight for gender equality.

Rohan Preston

2 p.m. today and next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Ends March 3. History Theatre, St. Paul. $20-$42; 651-292-4323, historytheatre.com.

Modeled after spring’s Mid West Music Fest downriver in Winona, Minn., and La Crosse, Wis., the Big Turn Music Fest takes over historic Red Wing for another year of Minnesota rock, hip-hop and folk acts playing everywhere from an Elks lodge to an Episcopal church — basically anywhere that can decently host live music. The lineup includes Dessa, Charlie Parr, Chastity Brown, Gaelynn Lea (pictured), Toki Wright & Big Cats, Dosh, the 4onthefloor, Mark Mallman, Frankie Lee, Little Fevers, Chris Koza and dozens more.

Chris Riemenschneider

Fri.-Sat. Red Wing. $35-$55, bigturnmusicfest.com.

A master of the jazz violin, Regina Carter had quite a year in 2018. She won a Doris Duke Artist Award and was named artistic director of New Jersey’s All-Female Jazz Residency. And she toured, promoting her latest album, “Ella: Accentuate the Positive,” on which she re-imagines tunes recorded by Ella Fitzgerald. A versatile virtuoso who has worked with Mary J. Blige, Billy Joel and Dolly Parton, Carter played the Dakota last month with Special EFX. She returns with her own quartet.

Jon Bream

7 & 9 p.m. Wed. Dakota, Mpls. $20-$40, dakotacooks.com.

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra concludes its Tapestry19 fest with “Reflections on Home,” including a keynote new work by composer-in-residence Lembit Beecher. “Say Home” samples recorded conversations about home with 47 Twin Citians, plus new poetry by University of St. Thomas professor Chris Santiago. Also featured is Mendelssohn, Haydn and the world premiere of Maya Miro Johnson’s “Wherever You Go, There You Are.”

Terry Blain

8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. next Sun. Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul. $12-$50; 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation encourages citizens to bundle up and come together at Lake Phalen for winter activities. Anglers can see if anything’s biting during the ice fishing event. Try kicksledding and go on a “story stroll.” Learn how to build a fire as well as cook over one. Warm up indoors during a puppet pageant and other activities.

Melissa Walker

1-4 p.m. Sat. Lake Phalen, St. Paul. tinyurl.com/freezefest2019.

Minneapolis music legend Willie Murphy died in January, leaving a legacy of great live performances and records and lots of saddened friends. Some of his musical pals — including Spider John Koerner, Paul Metsa, Ipso Facto, Tim Sparks, Phil Heywood and Curtiss A — will take to the stage to celebrate Murphy. Of course, it will take place on the West Bank, his home turf. Organizer/emcee Bobby Vandell, the veteran Twin Cities drummer, promises that the music will be soulful and funky.

JON BREAM

4-10 p.m. Sun. Cabooze, Mpls. $10, cabooze.com.

Young filmmakers are stars of the 90-Second Newbery Film Festival. Minneapolis Central Library will screen the annual video contest, for which kids created short movies retelling Newbery Award-winning children’s books. It’s hosted by children’s authors Jacqueline West and James Kennedy. Families can watch the shorts made by kids in Minnesota and the best of the best from around the country.

M.W.

3-4:30 Sat. Minneapolis Central Library. Free; reservations recommended at eventbrite.com. More info at 90secondnewbery.com.

Russia-born pianist Lera Auerbach arrived in New York City as a penniless defector in 1991. She remembers walking 100 blocks for daily lessons at the Manhattan School of Music. Now an established composer and pianist, Auerbach appears in both capacities for a St. Paul recital. Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” opens the program. It inspired the piece that follows: Auerbach’s own “Labyrinth,” exploring time, prisms, mirrors, faces and games.

T.B.

3 p.m. next Sun. Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St. Paul. $15-$30, 612-822-0123 or chopinsocietymn.org.






































