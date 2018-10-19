Not dead yet

Phil Collins’ music was everywhere in the 1980s and early ’90s with such smashes as “In the Air Tonight” and “Sussudio.” Then he disappeared for a while. Rumors circulated that he’d retired, especially after his 2004-05 farewell tour. But in 2016, the veteran British rocker published his autobiography, “Not Dead Yet,” and now he’s in the midst of a 64-show tour to prove that despite a fragile body, he’s alive, singing material from his solo career and his Genesis days, with his teenage son subbing for him on drums. JON BREAM

8 p.m. Sun. Target Center, Mpls. $50-$275, axs.com

Pianist/composer Jeremy Walker is a staple of the Twin Cities jazz scene. Yet he’s written 13 new art songs specifically for classically trained mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski. “Haunted Blue” features texts by Whitman, Longfellow and Greg Foley, with tenor Tesfa Wondemagegnehu joining Osowski on two duets and jazz stalwart Anthony Cox on bass. Is it jazz? Is it classical? Decide for yourself at the album release party.

TERRY BLAIN

6 p.m. next Sun., Dakota, Mpls. $20, dakotacooks.com

Ten Thousand Things’ fast-paced, high-energy, pop culture-obsessed take on “Scapin” is delightful, from start to finish. Sarah Agnew plays the title character in the Moliere-adjacent comedy, a scoundrel who gets in over their head after agreeing to help two sets of lovers cajole their unsupportive parents. Under the direction of Randy Reyes, who adapted the play to include balloon animals and the Clapper, it’s brisk and inventive fun.

CHRIS HEWITT

Ends Nov. 4. Open Book, Mpls. $10-$30, tenthousandthings.org

Up-and-coming Minnesota dance artist Darrius Strong joins James Sewell Ballet as guest choreographer for the company’s fall season, fusing hip-hop and ballet for a brand-new piece called “I See You.” Also on the program are two Sewell repertory works: the intricate and polyrhythmic “Moving Works” and “Appalachia Waltz” set to Texas strings.

SHEILA REGAN

8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Cowles Center, Mpls. $16-$31, thecowlescenter.org

After appearing on the latest Gorillaz album and touring as Lana del Rey’s opener this year, 24-year-old Colombia native Kali Uchis is headlining clubs behind her buzzing debut album, “Isolation.” It’s a low-key, laid-back but high-concept collection, with seductive and psychedelic electro-Latino R&B grooves, evidenced by the simmering single “After the Storm.” Prince-inspired New Yorker Gabriel Garzón-Montano opens.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

8 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, Mpls. $30, first-avenue.com

Luisa Fernanda Garcia-Gomez’s abstract drawings on paper take the eye on a “Where’s Waldo?”-type treasure hunt. The insides of circles are filled with a collection of repetitive lines, dots, curves and dashes, and then intersected by other geometric forms — triangles, rectangles or just a diagonal line. Garcia-Gomez’s colorful abstractions serve as an emotional catharsis for the artist, who left Colombia at the height of the narcotraffic wars.

ALICIA ELER

Artist talk, 6:30 p.m. Tue. Exhibit ends Nov. 3. Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, Wayzata. Free, burnetart.com

As the last man touring from Detroit’s legendary band the MC5, guitarist Wayne Kramer came up with a novel way of celebrating the 50th anniversary of its landmark album “Kick Out the Jams.” He recruited members of younger bands influenced by the original 5 and dubbed it the MC50. He and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayall, Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty, Faith No More bassist Billy Gould and singer Marcus Durant will perform “Kick Out the Jams” in full, and more.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

8 p.m. Tue., Varsity Theater, Mpls. $36, ticketmaster.com

St. Paul’s Zeitgeist new-music ensemble marks Halloween with a four-day Things That Go Bump in the Night festival. Highlights include “Crocus Hill Ghost Story,” a collaboration by composer/flutist Julie Johnson, writer Cheri Johnson and filmmaker D.J. Mendel about a haunted mansion on Summit Avenue. Also featured are new commissions by locals Daniel Nass, Dameun Strange and Doug Opel, along with ghost stories.

TERRY BLAIN

7 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 6 p.m. Sun., Studio Z, St. Paul. $10-$15, $40 festival pass, zeitgeistnewmusic.org

Kids who can’t wait until Halloween to wear their costumes not only can get dressed up a little early, but enter a costume contest, as well. Gertens’ Pumpkin Fest will dole out prizes for best costume in two age groups. Themed activities include pumpkin carving, a spooky maze, petting zoo and apple tasting. Little ghosts and ghouls can catch a scenic lift on a hayride and take pictures to commemorate the day.

MELISSA WALKER

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Gertens, Inver Grove Heights. Free, gertens.com






































