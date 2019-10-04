Don’t go in the Basement

Many a childhood nightmare started with being asked to make a trip down to a dreaded creepy basement. For more than a decade, the nonprofit Haunted Basement has merged art with horror for a high-end scare. Going way beyond zombies jumping out at you, the Basement provides instead “absurdist psychological horror.” The 18-plus scare affair (with a 15-plus no-touch option and “fraidy cat” tours available) will be pungent and damp, and brave visitors may have to get active and messy.Melissa Walker

6-8 p.m. & 9-10:30 p.m. today and next Sun.; 6:30-8 p.m. & 9-10:30 p.m. Thu.; 6:30-11:45 p.m. Fri.; 2-4 p.m. & 6-11:45 p.m. Sat. Ends Nov. 2. Rosedale. $15-$30, hauntedbasement.org.

After setting a record last week for the longest-running No. 1 single by a female rapper (“Truth Hurts” at four weeks), Lizzo returns to the city that launched her for the Armory’s first sold-out two-night stand since reopening as a concert venue almost two years ago. She seriously should be playing an arena instead, based on the steep prices for tickets on resale sites, but the venue’s giant dance floor will be put to good use. J. Cole protégée Ari Lennox opens.

Chris Riemenschneider

8 p.m. Wed. and Fri. The Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls. Sold out.

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem is celebrated in “Gloria: A Life.” Both a warm pageant and a steely parade, the show is straightforward, funny and inspiring, capturing the journalist turned firebrand as she awakens to her own power. The one-act outlines Steinem’s life, from Toledo, Ohio, to New York, where she donned bunny ears to do an exposé of the Playboy Club. Serene and confident, Charity Jones imbues the title character with stateliness and wit.

Rohan Preston

2 p.m. today and next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Ends Oct. 20. History Theatre, St. Paul. $30-$48, historytheatre.com.

England’s Charli XCX seems to be a collaboration queen. She was featured on Icona Pop’s “I Love It” and Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy.” And she co-wrote the current Shawn Mendes/Camila Cabello smash “Senorita.” So it’s not surprising that on her just-released third album, “Charli,” the electro-pop singer teams up with Lizzo, Troye Sivan and BTS, among others. Last seen opening for Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium, Charli is back in the clubs.

Jon Bream

8 p.m. Fri. First Avenue, Mpls. Sold out.

Brahms’ First Piano Concerto is a young man’s work, full of fulminating passion and romantic tenderness. It’s the centerpiece of a Minnesota Orchestra program where outstanding Israeli pianist Inon Barnatan returns as soloist. The other work is Shostakovich’s Ninth Symphony. The composer called it “a merry little piece,” but said “critics will delight in blasting it.” One dubbed it “abnormal, repulsive and pathological.” Italian Jader Bignamini conducts.

Terry Blain

11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri. Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $12-$130, minnesotaorchestra.org.

Little Feat was never the same after the 1979 death of guitarist-singer Lowell George, but keyboardist Billy Payne and crew have always put a scrumptiously funky stamp on jam-band music. Along with long-timers Paul Barrere, Kenny Gradney, Sam Clayton and Fred Tackett, Payne is celebrating Little Feat’s 50th anniversary, throwing down “Oh Atlanta,” “Dixie Chicken” and “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now.” Americana winners Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams open.

J.B.

7:30 p.m. Mon. State Theatre, Mpls. $45-$85, ticketmaster.com.

Choreographer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel joins Minnesota Dance Theatre’s fall season with her new “The Gateless Gate,” about paths to self-realization. Zach Manske, who played “Billy Elliot” on the Broadway national tour, joins her with his new work “Cyclical Rave.” Also to be performed is the 2002 female power piece “Unbound” by Jennifer Hart, and the classic “Boccherini Dances,” choreographed by the late MDT founder Loyce Houlton.

Sheila Regan

7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 p.m. next Sun. Ends Oct. 20. The Lab Theater, Mpls. $35-$50, 612-333-7977, showclix.com.

The creatures of the Minnesota Zoo take a back seat this month to the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. After the sun has set, follow the glow through an enchanted forest with trails illuminated by more than 5,000 carved pumpkins with spooky and funny faces. Tickets are available only online, and the zoo suggests arriving an hour before entry time. There are activities on the Central Plaza and snacks and beverages available for purchase.

M.W.

7-10 p.m. today-Thu., 7-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Ends Nov. 3. Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley. $16-$18, mnzoo.org.

Hungarian composer György Ligeti wrote some of the most strangely beguiling music of the 20th century, and his choral piece “Lux Aeterna” (used in “2001: A Space Odyssey”) features in “Divine Light,” a program presented by the ­Vocal­Essence Ensemble Singers. Pieces by Ina Boyle and Jake Runestad will also be performed.

T.B.

4 & 7 p.m. today. Summit Center, St. Paul. $30; 612-371-5656, vocalessence.org.






































