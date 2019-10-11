Tegan and Sara’s ‘High School’ musical

After eloquently and often wittily writing about growing up as identical-but-unique twins in their memoir “High School,” Canadian pop rockers Tegan and Sara (of “Walking With a Ghost” and “Closer” hitmaking fame) went back and rerecorded a bunch of songs they wrote as angsty teenagers for their fun and sweet new album, “Hey, I’m Just Like You.” They’re touting the paired projects with an “interactive” solo-acoustic tour that should also be a hoot for their cultish fans.

Chris Riemenschneider

8 p.m. Sun. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. $40-$80, etix.com.

Following an appearance this weekend on “Live From Here with Chris Thile,” Trey Anastasio is going on a solo Phishing expedition in late October. After those 11 acoustic gigs, he will lead Phish into its New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden before returning to the road in January with his eponymous band. Phish-heads got a look into Anastasio’s life with the 2019 doc “Between Me and My Mind,” now on iTunes and Amazon.

Jon Bream

7:30 p.m. Sat. State Theatre, Mpls. $65-$85, ticketmaster.com.

Architect James Dayton died unexpectedly on Feb. 12 at age 53, leaving behind a ton of artwork. After his work with Frank Gehry, his own firm’s first commission was the Minnetonka Center for the Arts. Peek into a model of the MacPhail Center performance hall, filled with tiny silver people, or check out moleskin notebooks filled with sketches. There’s even a collection of Dayton’s custom-made shoes, designed by Allen Edmonds.

Alicia Eler

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat.; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tue. & Thu. Ends Oct. 24. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata. Free, minnetonkaarts.org.

TU Dance co-artistic director Uri Sands is a sought-after choreographer, and for its fall season TU will show three works Sands originally choreographed elsewhere. Two are company premieres, including “Something Amber,” featuring Vladimir Martynov’s string score, and “Tracks,” set to the R&B group the O’Jays. TU also presents “Salve,” about hope, faith and healing, and brings back Ronald K. Brown’s beautiful solo piece, “Clear as Tear Water.”

Sheila Regan

7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. next Sun. The O’Shaughnessy, St. Paul. $24-$34, 651-690-6700, theoshaughnessy.com.

October splits Valleyfair into two different parks. By day, the jovial attraction garners laughs and squeals during the Great Pumpkin Fest. Little ladybugs and firemen can skip through the park for not-so-scary fall activities and rides. When the sun goes down, however, darkness is afoot. Fiendish clowns and devilish characters terrorize those wandering through haunted attractions including Carnevil: Ringmaster’s Revenge and Dark Harvest.

Melissa Walker

11 a.m.-6 p.m. today, next Sun.; 7 p.m.-midnight Thu.-Fri.; 11 a.m.-midnight Sat. $36-$56; valleyfair.com.

Florestan Chamber Music is a new ensemble founded by cellist Ruth Marshall and pianist Garret Ross. Their strikingly imaginative debut recital features Alan Dunbar singing American composer John Musto’s “Shadow of the Blues” and his “River Songs” for baritone, cello and piano. Dunbar also performs Benjamin Britten’s cycle “Songs and Proverbs of William Blake.” Cello sonatas by Britten and his teacher Frank Bridge are also included.

Terry Blain

2 p.m. next Sun. Baroque Room, 275 E. 4th St. #280, St. Paul. $10, florestanchambermusic.org.

Between studio albums, piano pop star Sara Bareilles was busy, writing a Broadway musical (“Waitress”), authoring a book, acting on Broadway and television, and hosting the Tony Awards. This year, she dropped her first album in six years, the T Bone Burnett-produced “Amid the Chaos,” on which she yearns for the Obama years and puts on her armor for today’s chaotic world. Now she’s ready to headline arenas.

J.B.

8 p.m. Wed. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $35-$95, ticketmaster.com.

Border CrosSing is on a mission “to integrate historically segregated audiences and musicians through choral music.” It played a crucial role in this summer’s Minnesota Orchestra performance of Osvaldo Golijov’s “La Pasión según San Marcos.” Now, in “Black Christ of the Andes,” it explores sacred music from Latin America, including Ariel Ramírez’s “Misa Criolla” and pieces by Golijov and jazz composer Mary Lou Williams.

T.B.

7 p.m. Fri., Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St. Paul; 7 p.m. Sat., Church of the Ascension, Mpls. $10-$20, bordercrossingmn.org.

Embrace falling temperatures and falling leaves at Wargo Nature Center’s Fall Festival in Lino Lakes. Bushels of apples will get crushed into freshly pressed cider for sampling. Walk the grounds to see how once-green trees are now changing into warm hues of red and gold. Play pioneer games and participate in self-guided nature activities.

M.W.

2-4 p.m. Sat. Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St., Lino Lakes. Free, co.anoka.mn.us.






































