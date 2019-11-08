Angel gets her strings

One of the most buzzed-about young songwriters in indie rock with the coolly aloof hit “Shut Up Kiss Me,” Angel Olsen has made good on the hype and probably sealed long-term stardom with her fourth album, “All Mirrors.” The record adds ornate orchestral arrangements to the 32-year-old St. Louis native’s dark, dramatic, poetic bedroom-rock sound to great effect, like an unlikely cross between Kate Bush and Patti Smith. She’s touring with string players. Chris Riemenschneider 8 p.m. Tue. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. $30, etix.com.

Photo by Dan Norman Nicole King as Shelby and Austene Van as Truvy in the Guthrie Theater production of “Steel Magnolias.”

“Steel Magnolias” is the total package. This must-see show offers an enjoyable evening of theater that opens you up with crackling humor before going in for the emotional kill. The six-member acting company has flawless craft and impeccable timing as they give us a window into the lives of women for whom a small-town Louisiana beauty salon is work, respite and sanctuary. “Magnolias” takes a viewer to a place where women are themselves, empowered, witty and free.

Rohan Preston

7:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 7 p.m. next Sun. Guthrie Theater, Mpls. $25-$79, guthrietheater.org.

Experimental, highly visual British electropop singer FKA Twigs, aka Tahliah Barnett, has endured myriad troubles since her attention-grabbing 2014 debut, including breakups and tabloid flare-ups with two famous actor boyfriends and the removal of some fibroid tumors. She licks her wounds on her long-awaited second album, “Magdalene,” a mournful and self-exploratory record in which she identifies with the woman by Jesus’ side. It’s heady stuff, but she has the live show and voice to match the ambition.

C.R.

8 p.m. Thu. Palace Theatre, St. Paul. $40, etix.com.

The night before he receives the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards, Kris Kristofferson will offer a well-lived life’s worth of stellar songs in Minneapolis. Long thought to be suffering from Alzheimer’s, he was finally diagnosed four years ago as a victim of Lyme disease. At 83, the Nashville songwriting great will give voice to “Me and Bobby McGee,” “For the Good Times” and other classics.

Jon Bream

7:30 p.m. Tue. Pantages Theater, Mpls. $68.50-$78.50, ticketmaster.com.

Embracing inclusivity, the Bell Museum of Natural History has a monthly program for children with sensory sensitivities. Families can wander through the current exhibit, “Wicked Plants,” which exposes the world of deadly plants, including nightshade and invasive species. Use your senses to explore the Touch and See Lab and the Minnesota Journey gallery. A brief planetarium program features lowered lighting and reduced sound levels.

Melissa Walker

8-10 a.m. Sat. Bell Museum, Falcon Heights. Free, register at bellmuseum.umn.edu.

The Minnesota Orchestra co-commissioned a new cello concerto from Australian composer Brett Dean, and will perform its U.S. premiere with German cellist Alban Gerhardt. The program also offers a rare opportunity to hear Vaughan Williams’ “Dona Nobis Pacem,” a choral plea for peace composed in 1936. Osmo Vänskä leads the singers of the Minnesota Chorale, the Gauteng Choristers and South African soprano Goitsemang Lehobye.

Terry Blain

11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri. & Sat. Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $12-$125, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.

Blending theater, music and puppetry, Collective Unconscious weaves fairy tales for adults in “Into the Darkness.” From a Troll Queen drag act by Leif Jurgensen to melancholy serenades by opera singer Anna Hashizume, the two one-acts have the dark resonance of fairy tales past with a contemporary lens. There’s humor and goofiness here, but Disney it is not. With a score by Dan Dukich, aka Daniel Bonespur.

Sheila Regan

7:30 Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. next Sun. Ends Nov. 24. Shakespearean Youth Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul. $15-$30, collective­unconscious­performance.com.

The MacPhail Spotlight Series presents a mashup of Twin Cities musical talent in “Locally Sourced,” a program that launches with tenor Dennis Petersen performing songs by Libby Larsen to texts by Minnesota and North Dakota poets. Piano duo works by Gregory Theisen and contributions by J.D. and Fred Steele are also featured.

T.B.

7:30 p.m. Sat. Antonello Hall, MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls. $15-$25, 612-767-5250 or macphail.org.

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet Theatre’s Neighborhod Night performance and “Make-n-Take” workshop focuses on the wily coyote. Melding stories from the Aztecs, the Assiniboine and other cultures, puppeteer Julie Boada and Nimisee the clown will share tales of the canine conniver, who is narcissistic but kind and seeks to bring folks together for a laugh. Following storytime, create a puppet with provided materials to spin your own tales of triumph.

M.W.

5:30 p.m. Thu. Midtown Global Market, Mpls. Free, hobt.org.






































