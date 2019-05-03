Opera in the A Mill

Handel imagined many things as an opera composer in the 18th century. But he never imaged one of his works staged at a former flour mill in Minneapolis. “The Amazing Adventures of Acis and Galatea, the Wonder Nymph” — based on Handel’s “Acis and Galatea” — is the story of an idyllic love affair thwarted by an evil interloper. Out of the Box Opera uses locations within the historic 1881 Pillsbury A Mill to frame the action. Soprano Siena Forest and tenor David Walton are the lovers, with baritone Andrew Wilkowske as their nemesis Polyphemus. Terry blain

5, 7 & 9 p.m. Sat. A-Mill Artist Lofts, Mpls. $50-$75, outoftheboxopera.com.

Los Cardencheros de Sapioriz — one of the coolest bookings yet at the adventurous performance space the Hook & Ladder — are a rugged, well-aged male vocal trio from the Sapioriz ranchland area of Durango, Mexico, that specializes in a traditional brand of mournful, a cappella folk songs. They’ve rarely been north of the border, even after gaining more attention from the 2017 documentary “A Morir a los Desiertos.” The film will be screened to kick off the night.

Chris Riemenschneider

7:30 p.m. Thu. Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. $12-$15, thehookmpls.com.

After playing everywhere from the State Fair to the State Capitol to Xcel Energy Center — the latter as backup singers on Roger Waters’ Us + Them Tour — vocal duo Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe are trying yet another new configuration with their band Lucius. The Live Nudes Tour features their uniquely interwoven voices stripped bare in an unplugged format, same as their new album, “Nudes,” featuring a few fun covers, original tunes and some truly raw power.

C.R.

8 p.m. Fri. ($35) and Sat. (sold out). Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul. etix.com.

RatHaus Productions celebrates Mother’s Day with its Cabarave performance/party, this time with a women’s empowerment theme. Artists tackle feminist topics for the variety show, with a performance painter and violinist teaming up to break down the stigma against women being “bossy.” Want to close the gender gap? Let a male/female dual cyr wheel act show you the way. Also on tap: aerial art, fire hooping, silk numbers, hip-hop dances and mini-DJ sets.

Sheila Regan

8 & 10:30 p.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat. The Lab Theater, Mpls. $25-$45; 612-333-7977, thelabtheater.org.

Less than six months after its acclaimed third album, “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships,” ambitious Manchester synth-pop band the 1975 is about to drop another new album. “Brief Inquiry” sealed the group’s status as one of England’s biggest bands of the moment, with its lush if sometimes precious blend of Erasure-style electro-drama and Panic! at the Disco rockiness. The 1975’s U.S. status is still more cultish, but big enough to sell out well in advance here.

C.R.

7 p.m. Tue. The Armory, Mpls. Sold out.

With the spirit of the American Indian community, Little Earth’s Mother’s Day Powwow celebrates maternal figures. Bring a lawn chair to view the bold and symbolic grand entry, then watch as dancers and drummers perform in full traditional regalia. Held rain or shine, the family-friendly event also features a hand drum contest, where groups of three or more will play for judges. The day includes a feast and the announcement of Little Earth princesses and other royalty.

Melissa Walker

Noon-9 p.m. Sat. Cedar Field Park, Mpls.

Black Label Movement’s Carl Flink recruited a host of collaborators for the dance company’s “Teamwork” show. Greg Brosofske composed a brand-new score for Flink’s latest work, “Morituri te Salutant,” based on the Latin gladiator quote: “We who are about to die salute you.” Off-Leash Area’s Paul Herwig creates live animation, projected in real time. Looping architect/performance artist Queen Drea lends a new soundscape to the BLM classic “This Bleeding Heart.”

S.R.

7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 4 p.m. next Sun. The Ritz, Mpls. $20, blacklabelmovement.com.

The tensest moment in “Shul,” playwright Sheldon Wolf’s new drama at MJTC, is when a potential buyer for a dilapidated synagogue shows up. John is wearing a turban, and looks like he could be an imam. Appearances are not always what they seem in “Shul,” a humor-laced disquisition on stereotypes and expectations, tradition and legacy. It’s instructive, resonant and, sadly, all too timely.

Rohan Preston

1 p.m. today and next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Thu., 8 p.m. Sat. Ends May 19. Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company, St. Paul. $23-$38; 651-647-4315, mnjewishtheatre.org.

Put that pile of old magazines to use on World Collage Day. The Twin Cities Collage Collective hosts an event for seasoned crafters of all ages, as well as those new to the hobby. Drop by Boneshaker Books and use provided materials to make a collage in the theme and design of your choice, while enjoying refreshments. Meet with members of the Collage Collective and view their creative works.

M.W.

5-9 p.m. Sat. Boneshaker Books, Mpls. Free, twincitiescollagecollective.com.






































