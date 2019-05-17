Children’s triumph

Emily Gunyou Halaas delivers a tour de force performance as whip-cracking principal Miss Trunchbull in “Matilda the Musical,” Children’s Theatre Company’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel. Students, led by the telekinetic heroine Matilda, suss out Trunchbull’s ugly secrets and discover their voices just in time to hound the bully out of their lives. There were peals of laughter at CTC as the kids onstage rose to power and villainous adults saw their comeuppance. That’s a story for the ages, one that “Matilda” celebrates with delectable relish. Rohan Preston

7 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 & 6:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Ends June 23. Children’s Theatre, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. $15-$84, 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org.

Declaring themselves “the only successful Arab/Jewish partnership since the dawn of human culture,” the funkified electro-pop wizards behind Chromeo (David Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel) are breaking new ground again on their latest tour. It’s their first outing with a full live band, following last year’s extra-lively album “Head Over Heels.” The omnipresent Prince influence explains why they’re playing two nights at First Avenue instead of one in a bigger space.

9 p.m. Thu. ($30-$35) & Fri. (sold out). First Avenue, Mpls. etix.com.

St. Paul Ballet’s “ThreeFold” celebrates legendary Minnesota dancer and teacher Bonnie Mathis, a former principal with American Ballet Theatre. Penelope Freeh and Sally Rousse perform works that reference the influential “psychological ballets” by choreographer Antony Tudor, in which Mathis was a noted performer. And Helen Hatch premieres “The Machine Stops,” based on an E.M. Forster short story, with live music by the Minneapolis band Poolboy.

7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat. Southern Theater, Mpls. $13-$28, southerntheater.org.

Hoping to create awareness for the post-hurricane struggles of his homeland of Puerto Rico, nine-time Grammy-winning pianist Eddie Palmieri will explore the expansive, percussive sounds that made him a Latin-jazz icon. At 82, the Nuyorican is not slowing down. Last year, he released two albums: “Full Circle,” which re-imagined eight compositions from his salsa era, and “Mi Luz Mayor,” which chronicled his love story with his late wife, with help from guitarist Carlos Santana and vocalist Gilberto Santa Rosa.

7 p.m. Sun. Ordway, St. Paul. $50-$150, ordway.org.

Seen as the unofficial beginning of summer, Memorial Day weekend honors the men and women who have died in service to their country. Learn about the brave soldiers during Civil War re-enactments at the Landing. Find out how the federal holiday was born in 1868 as “Decoration Day” and witness a ceremony, complete with brass band, on Memorial Day.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. next Sun., 10 a.m. next Mon. The Landing, Shakopee. $5-$8, threeriversparkdistrict.org.

In the 1920s, Mexican immigrant Luis Garzón opened a small grocery store in St. Paul. His business became a hub for others fleeing the Mexican Revolution, many of whom now toiled at sugar beet farms. Schubert Club composer Reinaldo Moya tells their story with “Tienda.” This world-premiere chamber opera is performed by soloists including bass-baritone Adrian Rosas and soprano Bergen Baker, with conductor Rafael Rodriguez and an ensemble of six players.

7:30 p.m. Thu. TPT Studio A, St. Paul. $31, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org.

Obsessively boundary-breaking and uncompromisingly literate, Chicago singer/songwriter/pianist Patricia Barber decided that jazz can accommodate relatively short songs. So she wrote some art songs, got Renee Fleming to sing them in concert as a song cycle and now has released her own versions on “Higher,” her first new album in six years. She’ll perform with bassist Patrick Mulcahy and drummer Jon Deitemyer.

7 & 9 p.m. Thu. The Dakota, Mpls. $25-$35, dakotacooks.com.

In “Bring Her Home: Stolen Daughters of Turtle Island,” 16 indigenous artists pay homage to the ongoing epidemic of missing or murdered American Indian women. Powerful works delve into what it means to be missing, how families and loved ones are affected, and how to recover and heal from trauma. Janice Rabideaux’s “Safe Place” is a gentle sculpture of a baby nestled in a turtle shell — a safe home.

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. Ends June 21. All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. Free, 612-235-4970 or allmyrelationsarts.com.

Summer festival fever begins, with municipalities around Minnesota highlighting their communities. Among the first is Zimmerman, taking advantage of the long holiday weekend for a softball tournament during Wild West Days. Daredevil kids can use their athleticism at the Mobile Ninja Warriors activity. Vintage car and motorcycle owners will shine up their vehicles for a contest. Also: a carnival and family entertainment. Fireworks will light the sky next Sunday.

Thu.-next Mon. Lions Park, Zimmerman, Minn. Free, zimmermancivicclub.net.






































