Moves like Adam Levine

Adam Levine’s visibility on NBC’s “The Voice” has certainly buoyed Maroon 5’s career, but so has a string of radio hits, the latest being “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B and a video showcasing such women as Gal Gadot, Ellen De­Generes and state Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minneapolis. Maroon 5 also brings such older pop confections as “Sugar,” “She Will be Loved” and “Moves Like Jagger” back to St. Paul. Opening is Iowa-bred singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, who scored with her own “Issues” and has penned hits for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.JON BREAM

7:30 p.m. Tue. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $49.50 and up, ticketmaster.com

Not seen this far north in many years, Café Tacvba never found the U.S. success to match its status as Mexico’s biggest rock band of the past two decades, but it remains a cult-loved group stateside and a favorite at festivals thanks to its artful, sometimes zany live shows. It’s also still making playful and inventive albums, with last year’s “Jei Beibi” sounding like a hybrid of Beck and Muse.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

8 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, Mpls. $30-$35, first-avenue.com

The comedic drama “Gin Game” is set in a retirement home where a self-styled gin rummy master takes it upon himself to instruct a new resident on how the game is played. She does not need his advice. Like Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy on Broadway in 1977-78, real-life couple Raye Birk and Candace Barrett Birk have magnetic push-pull chemistry, projecting the hunger of lonesome characters who rely on each other.

RoHAN PRESTON

Ends Sept. 22. Ives Auditorium at Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, Bloomington. $29-$36, sidekicktheatre.com

A contemporary Indian dance powerhouse, Minnesota-based Ananya Dance Theatre presents the fifth installment in its “Work Women Do” series. With the fiercely feminist “Shaatranga: Women Weaving Worlds,” choreographer Ananya Chatterjea will offer an experience layered with sound, visuals and storytelling to honor the ways women stand up for each other — and stand up to violence worldwide.

SHEILA REGAN

7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. The O’Shaughnessy, St. Paul. $19-$29, oshag.stkate.edu

His iconic Minneapolis footbridge was touched up recently in time for Walker Art Center’s gigantic “Siah Armajani: Follow this Line” retrospective. The loosely arranged exhibit features more than 100 works including some of his earliest pieces, created as a young dissident living in Tehran. The show surveys the architectural focus of Armajani’s work from the 1970s to the ’90s as well as his overtly political sculptures of this century.

ALICIA ELER

Ends Dec. 30. Walker Art Center, Mpls. $7.50-$15, walkerart.org

After going nine years between Twin Cities gigs and then earning a rave reception at the Armory in April, Judas Priest returns to Minnesota on a co-headlining tour with another heavy British classic-rock band also scarce of late, Deep Purple. Both are touring without their genre-defining original guitarists, but their singers can still wail. Having the old rockers together at a cool new amphitheater near the Mississippi should give new meaning to “Smoke on the Water.”

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

7 p.m. Thu. Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater, Red Wing. $42-$90, ticketmaster.com

Giorgio Moroder is a behind-the-scenes giant, known as the father of disco for his pioneering work with Donna Summer, an Oscar-winning soundtrack composer (“Midnight Express”) and songwriter (for “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” and for “Take My Breath Away”) and a force in electronica (he won his fourth Grammy for collaborating with Daft Punk). For the past five years, Moroder has done DJ duty, which is what the 78-year-old legend will do in Minneapolis.

JON BREAM

9 p.m. Thu. First Avenue, Mpls., $30-$35, etix.com

Brahms’ tongue was firmly in his cheek when he called his Second Piano Concerto “tiny.” While more relaxed and genial than the intense First Concerto, it’s still one of the most technically demanding pieces. Emanuel Ax opens the Minnesota Orchestra’s new season with his seasoned interpretation. Also on the program are Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1” and Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” with Osmo Vänskä conducting.

TERRY BLAIN

8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $30-$107, minnesotaorchestra.org

Think your family has what it takes to spend an evening without smartphones and other modern-day devices? Experience firsthand what life was like in the 1800s along the rustic Minnesota River Valley. See how early settlers completed daily tasks and chores by hand as costumed re-enactors conduct demonstrations and lead interactive activities. Learn wilderness skills and listen to a storyteller sharing Minnesota folklore.

Melissa Walker

4-8:30 p.m. Thu. Pond Dakota Mission Park, Bloomington. $6, bloomingtonmn.gov





































