Into the woods

Perhaps Justin Timberlake so enjoyed performing in the middle of U.S. Bank Stadium during the Super Bowl halftime that he has opted for a 360-degree presentation for his new Man of the Woods Tour of arenas. There’s a winding “wooded” path extending into the arena so he can work the room, so to speak, as he did at the Vikings stadium. Don’t be deterred by the fact that the pop superstar’s new album, “Man of the Woods,” is not out of this world. Mr. Can’t Stop This Feeling knows how to deliver live with old (“Sexyback”) and new (“Say Something”) songs. JON BREAM

7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $52.50 and up, ticketmaster.com

Having packed the State Fair grandstand with his late homie Mac Miller in 2013, Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa is still rolling with the “Rolling Papers” theme, touring behind a sequel to his breakthrough 2011 album that rehashes the same weedy and/or womanizing themes even as he enters his 30s. He’s still a rock-starry rap star onstage, though, and a worthy name to try out the newly remade Armory and its booming atmosphere. DJ Bonics from Go 95.3 is touring as Wiz’s turntablist.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

8 p.m. Fri. the Armory, Mpls., $40, ticketmaster.com

Despite its Oscar and solid box office, the movie “Once” was a delicate almost-romance that seemed unlikely to succeed when adapted for Broadway. But succeed it did — even on a tour that came to Minneapolis in 2014 — by beautifully capturing the movie’s subtle humor and charm. In the first Twin Cities production, Theater Latté Da director Peter Rothstein focuses on the unexpected connection between a lovelorn guitarist and a confident pianist who make beautiful music together.

CHRIS HEWITT

Ends Oct 21. Ritz Theater, Mpls, 426-$51, latteda.org

Kendra “Vie Boheme” Dennard wants her audience to get extra comfy. So she’s setting out sofas, lounge chairs and pillows for “Centerplay,” an all-new solo show featuring the Twin Cities talent’s remarkable singing, dancing and acting chops. “Centerplay” follows three women as they learn to trust their intuition, just as Dennard has learned to do in her genre-hopping career.

SHEILA REGAN

7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Southern Theater, Mpls., $20-$24, southerntheater.org

In “Image Model Muse,” Brooklyn-based, Canadian-born artist Sara Cwynar investigates how color makes people want to buy things, how women have been depicted in images and how kitsch idealizes an often bleak world. This exhibition presents 11 photographs along with three of her most recent films, “Soft Film,” “Rose Gold” and “Cover Girl.”

ALICIA ELER

Ends Jan. 20. Minneapolis Institute of Art, Mpls., free, artsmia.org

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr always gets by with a little help from his friends. Of course, it’s no longer John, Paul and George but rather another incarnation of His All Starr Band featuring Colin Hay of Men at Work, Steve Lukather of Toto, Gregg Rolie of Santana and new member Graham Gouldman of 10cc. Rounding out the band is sax man Warren Ham and drummer Gregg Bissonette. It’ll be an evening of peace and love and nonstop hits.

JON BREAM

7:30 p.m. Sun. Ordway, St. Paul, $79-$350, ordway.org

The popular Lost Souls tour through the historic Wabasha Street Caves takes brave guests on a ghostly stroll. A guide will share tales of spirit sightings by employees, vendors and even wedding guests. Learn what has gone on inside St. Paul’s sandstone caverns over the past 150 years, including its eerie happenings.

MELISSA WALKER

12:30 p.m. next Sun. Wabasha Street Caves, St. Paul, $10, wabashastreetcaves.com.

Question: Which classical composition features the sound of a cow? Answer: “Gnarly Buttons,” a work for clarinet and orchestra by John Adams. Clarinetist Michael Collins premiered “Buttons” 20 years ago. Now he joins Minnesota Orchestra for its first performances of the zany and moving composition. Also featured are “Ramal” by Syrian-American composer Kareem Roustom and Gustav Holst’s interstellar “The Planets.”

TERRY BLAIN

11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri. & Sat.; Orchestra Hall, Mpls., $12-$97, minnesotaorchestra.org

One name familiar to Twin Cities musicheads, Ohio singer/songwriter Joseph Arthur — a regular at the 400 Bar in the early ’00s — has paired with the widely familiar R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck on a collaborative album boasting cool Brit-rocky fuzztones and political undertones. The duo, billed as Arthur Buck, has hit the road with ex-Minneapolitan Linda Pitmon of Zuzu’s Petals on drums and longtime Buck/R.E.M. associate Scott McCaughey on bass.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

8 p.m. Mon. 7th Street Entry, Mpls., $20, first-avenue.com





































