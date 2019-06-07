Dancing into the sunset

Zenon Dance Company takes its final bow after 36 years of performances intersecting jazz, modern and contemporary styles. On the program are celebrated works from Zenon’s history: Colleen Thomas’ dramatic “Catching Her Tears (44° N, 93° W)” from 2017 and Danny Buraczeski’s “Song Awakened,” pictured, a 2001 work set to songs by Cesária Évora. Other works are performed in rotation, including Wynn Fricke’s haunting “Wine Dark Sea” and Luciana Achugar’s intrepid “Molten Substance.” Saturday’s performance doubles as a gala, sending the company off in style.Sheila Regan

7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. next Sun. Cowles Center, Mpls. $38/$100 gala, thecowlescenter.org.

One’s a hallucinogenics-inspired rock and folk shaman from Los Angeles and the other is a sobered-up country rocker from Alabama. What’s keeping Father John Misty (pictured) and Jason Isbell from seeming like strange bedfellows on their June co-headlining tour, however, is plain old classic, dramatic songwriting talent, plus each has a strong Twin Cities fan base, too. It’s not clear who’s headlining here, but fans of either one should get there early anyway for torchy Aussie opener Jade Bird.

Chris Riemenschneider

7 p.m. Fri. The Armory, Mpls. $53-$90, ticketmaster.com.

Americans had to be cunning to get the upper hand during World War II. That included the Military Intelligence Service Language School, based at Fort Snelling. A new exhibit, “Minnesota’s Secret Language School,” depicts how soldiers were trained as Japanese linguists. The virtual-reality experience includes photographs showing the history of this “secret weapon” in the war. Interpreter Kimmy Tanaka will make a presentation on the history of the school.

Melissa Walker

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Historic Fort Snelling, St. Paul. Free; $6-$12 ground entry, mnhs.org/fortsnelling.

Jason Aldean will be the big name at Minnesota’s own Winstock Country Music Festival. On Friday, the rap-loving Georgian behind “Dirt Road Anthem” and “You Make It Easy” kicks off the 26th annual hoedown in Winsted. Old Dominion, which triumphed last year at the State Fair thanks to hits such as “Written in the Sand,” tops Saturday’s bill. Also appearing are Brett Young, Midland, excellent newcomer Ashley McBryde and red-hot Kane Brown, who has scored with “Heaven” and “Good as You.”

Jon Bream

Fri.-Sat. Winsted, Minn. $150 & up, winstockfestival.com.

Another fun hip-hop booking at a local casino, the Art of Rap Festival is coming to Treasure Island’s new permanent outdoor venue with a bunch of old-school greats. “In Da Club” hitmaker 50 Cent and gangsta rap icon Ice-T head the lineup; the tour is based on the latter’s documentary “Something Out of Nothing: The Art of Rap.” The rest of the bill includes Slick Rick, Too $hort, Biz Markie, EPMD, Das EFX, pioneering female rap trio JJ Fad and Suga Free.

C.R.

7 p.m. Sat. Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater, Red Wing. $32-$115, ticketmaster.com.

Arbeit Opera Theatre offers its “Divas and Drag” show as an upbeat to the Twin Cities Pride Festival. Singers Tracey Engleman (soprano), Victoria Vargas (mezzo), Dom Wooten (tenor) and Justin Spenner (baritone) will sing a selection of classic arias, while drag artists Utica Queen, Damien D’Lux and Crystal Belle perform new routines inspired by the music. Burlesque veteran Nadine Dubois is the host, while pianist Casey Rafn provides accompaniment.

Terry Blain

7 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Lush, Mpls. $20-$75, arbeitoperatheatre.com.

Northern Spark brings the whimsy and magic with two nights of mesmerizing projections, interactive installations and a mood of discovery. Taking place in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood and Minneapolis’ American Indian Cultural Corridor, the art fest will highlight the resilience of those communities. The 2019 Creative City Challenge winner, “Radical Playground,” brings dream creatures from Latin America, Pacific islands and the indigenous cultures of Minnesota to the Commons park.

S.R.

9 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat. Free, northernspark.org.

Mahler hadn’t finished his 10th Symphony when he died in 1911, leaving four of its five movements in draft form. The Minnesota Orchestra plays a widely praised (but rarely heard) completion by English musicologist Deryck Cooke for the latest installment in its Mahler symphony cycle under music director Osmo Vänskä. The 10th shows Mahler finding new, visionary territory after the death-haunted, valedictory Ninth.

T.B.

11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $12-$102, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.

On Father’s Day, surprise dad with a stack of flapjacks and an aerial view of the Twin Cities on a helicopter or airplane ride. The Crystal Airport open house begins with a pancake breakfast and allows visitors to soar into the clouds in various aircraft. Those on the ground can view planes without taking flight. The fire and police departments will have displays on how they serve the community. With vendors, crafts and children’s activities.

M.W.

8 a.m.-3 p.m. next Sun. Crystal Airport. Free, $7 pancake breakfast, $40-$60 rides; crystalairportopenhouse.com.






































