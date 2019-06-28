Like Robyn, Carly Rae Jepsen is a little bit disco, a little bit pop and a whole lot of delicious. Touring behind her new “Dedicated” album, the much-memed 33-year-old hopeful romantic (her words) will deliver “Too Much” and “Real Love” from her new album, plenty from 2015’s critically acclaimed “Emotion” and, of course, her flirtatious 2012 signature, “Call Me Maybe.” Mansionair, the Aussie electronic act, opens. -Jon Bream

8 p.m. Fri. State Theatre, Mpls. $31-$154, ticketmaster.com.

Like death and taxes, a summer reprise of History Theatre’s musical smash “Glensheen” is approaching inevitability. Inspired by the 1977 murders at the titular mansion in Duluth, Jeffrey Hatcher and Chan Poling’s show deftly splits the difference between respect for the dead and high-spirited fun. Back for a fifth annual run, it could inspire a drinking game: Take a sip every time Wendy Lehr dons a new wig for one of her many roles, including lawyer “Ron Beshmesher.”-Chris Hewitt

7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. next Sun. Ends Aug. 4. History Theatre, St. Paul. $15-$65. historytheatre.com.

In the summer, it’s hard to head indoors to see a performance. Luckily, the Dances at the Lake Festival offers a taste of 15 dance groups in the idyllic Lake Harriet Rose Garden. Dance traditions from all over the world will include Bollywood and South Indian (SAATH), West African (Duniya Drum and Dance) and Middle Eastern (Jawaahir). Anda Flamenco is on the bill, as well as modern dance companies from choreographers Christopher Watson and Ray Terrill. -Sheila Regan

Jennifer Maren in “Glensheen” at Minnesota History Theatre. credit: Scott Pakudaitis

7 p.m. Fri. & Sat. Lake Harriet Rose Garden, Mpls. Free, dancesatthelakefestival.com.

It’s Year 5 for the For the Love Project, a festival oozing love, peace and positivity. Born as a celebration of the community around hip-hop, the family-friendly, edgy event will have graffiti artists Medusa and Phalse creating works of art on-site. Dance groups the Sampson Bros and New Black City take the stage with hip-hop moves. Music includes Heiru­specs, Lady Midnight, Haphduzn (pictured) and more. Food trucks and vendors will be there, too. -Melissa Walker

Noon-10 p.m. Sat. Mears Park, 5th & Sibley Sts., St. Paul. Free.

The Minnesota Orchestra hits the road Tuesday with a free “Symphony for the Cities” concert at the spectacular Hilde band shell. Part of the annual Music in Plymouth celebration that also includes the Southside Aces and the Scottie Miller Band, the orchestra will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. for an hour of classical favorites led by associate conductor Akiko Fujimoto. Puppet theater, face painting and fireworks are also on offer. -Terry Blain

5:30 p.m. Tue. Hilde Performance Center, Plymouth. Free, musicinplymouth.org.

Casinos are by and large the domain of classic rockers. Why can’t they be for classic rappers, too? Groundbreaking Philly hip-hop band the Roots is taking advantage of the summer break from its “Tonight Show” gig to jam at Minnesota’s biggest gambling joint. Questlove’s and Black Thought’s last local headlining set was at First Avenue in 2009, and let’s hope this one is similarly a nonstop throwdown reminding fans they don’t just play a band on TV. -Chris Riemenschneider

8 p.m. Sun. Mystic Lake Showroom, Prior Lake. $49-$84, ticketmaster.com.

Now that the Triple Rock is gone, we’ve been seeing even less of the Twin Cities’ best-loved punk band of the past 25 years, but Dillinger Four is thankfully carrying on its traditional July 4th blowout in a new location — one that can pretty well guarantee the beer won’t run out. It’s the band’s only local show of the year so far, with a lineup that includes Supportive Parents, I.V., Constant Insult and Green/Blue, a promising new fuzz-rock quartet with members of the Soviettes, Blind Shake and Birthday Suits. -C.R.

7 p.m. Thu. Modist Brewing, Mpls. $12-$15, eventbrite.com.

After thrilling fans with their eclectic good-time repertoire twice at Target Field, the Zac Brown Band plugs into a different stadium. As part of the 3M Open golf tourney, the country hitmakers known for “Toes” and “Chicken Fried” will entertain at a soccer stadium a half-mile from the TPC Twin Cities golf course. A $100 donation to the 3M Open Fund (benefiting Masonic Children’s Hospital) gets you a general-admission ticket and a chance at an autographed ZBB guitar.-J.B.

8 p.m. Fri. National Sports Center, Blaine. $100-$400, 3mopen.com.

St. Paul’s neighborhood St. Anthony Park boasts one of the longest-running parades in Minnesota. The celebration commemorating America’s independence begins with a distance race for runners. A colorful and patriotic parade rolls through the community on Como Avenue. Compete in horseshoe and volleyball tournaments and other games. Attractions include pony rides, bounce houses, food trucks and a climbing wall. The Rocking Holly­woods perform. -M.W.

8 a.m. Thu. Langford Park, St. Paul. Free, 4thinthepark.org.
















