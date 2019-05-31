War and peace

With “Heaven,” the percussive and theatrical dance company Flying Foot Forum searches for hope, love and beauty amid armed conflict. Set amid the Bosnian War of the 1990s, the story follows an American photographer who’s drawn into the lives of those trying to survive. “Heaven” premiered at the Guthrie in 2011 with original songs by Suburbs frontman Chan Poling. It features live music by Balkan party band Orkestar Bez Ime. Sheila Regan

2 p.m. today and next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Ends June 23. Park Square Theatre, St. Paul. $23-$65.75, parksquaretheatre.org.

After the thrilling three-show Minneapolis return of his beloved band the Hold Steady last year, Edina native Craig Finn is back in solo mode touting “I Need a New War,” his third in a trilogy of albums made in Woodstock, N.Y. This is the mellowest and moodiest of the batch, way more Leonard Cohen than Thin Lizzy. But Finn’s religious, redemptive and geographic themes remain a constant in his songwriting, and his touring band the Uptown Controllers is very consistent now, too.

Chris Riemenschneider

9 p.m. Sat. Fine Line, Mpls. $25, etix.com.

Conductor Kent Nagano was born in California, but his reputation was mainly forged with prestigious posts in Europe and Canada. Now Nagano is in Minnesota to pick up the mantle of the late Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, who led legendary performances of Anton Bruckner’s symphonies. This week, Nagano leads the Minnesota Orchestra in Bruckner’s powerful Sixth Symphony, plus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 with Austrian Till Fellner as soloist.

Terry Blain

11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri. Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $12-$80; 612-371-5656, minnesotaorchestra.org.

Ten Thousand Things’ drama “The Sins of Sor Juana” is about breaking the spirit of a brilliant, passionate young woman — 17th-century Mexican writer Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, struggling with restrictive life in a Catholic convent, which is both a sisterhood and a patriarchy. The play has a powerful message about what it’s like to be female in a time and place that undervalues women. Thallis Santesteban leads a cast that performs with clarity, humor and conviction.

Chris Hewitt

7:30 p.m. Tue. Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls. $18-$20, thecedar.org.

Considering they’re marking the band’s 55th anniversary, it’s no surprise the Skatalites no longer feature any original members from the pioneering two-tone days when they scored the hit “Guns of Navarone.” Alas, they’re all deceased. But the current lineup does boast some other ’60s-era Jamaican reggae and ska veterans, including singer Doreen Shafer and drummer Trevor Sparrow Thompson, plus a seasoned horn section and pianist bandleader Ken Stewart.

C.R.

7:30 p.m. Tue. Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls. $18-$20, thecedar.org.

Tell the kids to turn off the phone and drop the game controller on Saturday, as Minneapolis hosts outdoor activities in several parks. Learn the difference between an oriole and a cardinal. Find your way through a park with only a map and compass. Other offerings include archery, fishing, camp games and nature crafts. In Three Rivers Park District, embark on a 2-mile hike with a naturalist through a variety of habitats.

Melissa Walker

Sat. For details go to minneapolisparks.org and threeriversparkdistrict.org.

Athol Fugard’s 1961 play “Blood Knot” is about two brothers — one fair-skinned, the other darker — living gritty lives amid the brutality of apartheid in South Africa. In director Stephen DiMenna’s finely wrought production at Pillsbury House, actors James A. Williams and Stephen Yoakam deliver a master class in theatrical invention and humanity.

Rohan Preston

3 p.m. today and next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Ends June 16. Pillsbury House Theatre, Mpls. $25; 612-825-0459, pillsburyhousetheatre.org.

His Fyre Fest shenanigans don’t exactly make him a role model for kids, but hip-hop vet Ja Rule is cleaning the slate and heading up an eclectic end-of-school edition of the KDWB Star Party. Ex-Minneapolitan Lizzo is the hottest act on the bill, but she’ll be doing only an abbreviated set, as will the State Fair-headlining boy band Why Don’t We. Other performers include Canadian duo Loud Luxury, “Undrunk” singer Fletcher and New York singer/rapper Bryce Vine.

C.R.

6 p.m. Fri. Myth, Maplewood. Ticket giveaways only, kdwb.iheart.com.

Also known as German Days, Deutsche Tage is one of the oldest heritage festivals in St. Paul. Guests can expect to sample mouthwatering bites of German food and wash them down with Paulaner brews and Germanic wines. The Joey Johnson Band and others will roll out their best polka tunes. Learn about the European country through exhibits that represent German history as well as how modern Germans live.

M.w.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. next Sun. Germanic American Institute, St. Paul. Free admission, gai-mn.org.






































