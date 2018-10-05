Another Minnesota super duo

Finally making good on their long-standing promise to make their duo act a real thing, Minneapolis’ anarchic hip-hop hero P.O.S. of Doomtree and his world-traveling, freestyle-mastering crony Astronautalist booked an intimate hometown party on the eve of the release of their first Four Fists album, “6666.” Predictably, it’s as hard to peg as it is easy to love, with tracks ranging from the digi-funky grinders “Nobody’s Biz” and “Dork Court” to the futuristic synth epic “Coriolanus” to a surprisingly gorgeous, anthemic nod to a punk legend, “Joe Strummer.” CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

10 p.m. Thu. Icehouse, Mpls. $20-$25, icehousempls.com

Founded 50 years ago as Plymouth Music Series, VocalEssence marks its golden anniversary this weekend with a grand concert. Soloists Maria Jette, Clara Osowski, Vern Sutton and Dessa join the Vocal­Essence choirs for works by Copland, Britten, Bolcom and Argento — each selection nodding to a particular chapter in the ensemble’s history. Philip Brunelle, VocalEssence artistic director for the past half-century, directs what is sure to be a memorable, emotional occasion.

4 p.m. Sun. Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul. $20-$40, vocalessence.org

1 & 7 p.m. today; 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri.; 1 & 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 7 p.m. next Sun. Ends Oct. 27. Guthrie Theater, Mpls. $29-$78, guthrietheater.org

The PRN Alumni Foundation, a nonprofit organized by former Paisley Park workers, presents its second Funk ’n’ Roll Weekend. R&B saxophone titan Maceo Parker (pictured) throws down the funk with the help of a fellow Prince alum, saxist Candy Dulfer. Ingrid Chavez, a Prince protégée who appeared in 1990’s “Graffiti Bridge,” does an acoustic performance at a listening party for her new album, “Memories of Flying.”

Parker 9 p.m. Thu. Aria, Mpls. $175-$240, prnalumnievents.org; Chavez 9 p.m. Fri. Prime 6, Mpls. $38-$150, tenwindowsrecords.ticketspice.com/ingridchavezprime6

When renovations began at Northrop auditorium in 2011, all 7,000 pipes of the hall’s mighty ­Aeolian-Skinner organ were crated and cataloged, pending a restoration that would cost an extra $3 million. With the organ’s re-installation finally complete, the Minnesota Orchestra unveils the instrument’s splendor via Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony and John Harbison’s “What Do We Make of Bach?” for organ and orchestra, with the outstanding solo organist Paul Jacobs.

8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Northrop, Mpls. $35-$102, minnesotaorchestra.org

And now for an audacious — and anatomically minded — homage to womanhood and the female body. Masterminded by Minnesota choreographer Deborah Jinza Thayer, “All Hail the Queen” is the product of a team of (almost all) women artists and dancers. Together, they’ve created an immersive environment designed to correlate our culture’s dismissal of women’s bodies and voices.

11 a.m. Wed., 8 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 5 p.m. Sun. Illusion Theatre, Mpls. $29, illusiontheater.org

Twin Cities Harvest Festival pays tribute to the Minnesota Timberwolves next weekend as the basketball team celebrates 20 seasons. Wolves dancers will be present to mark the occasion, also with special appearances by team mascot Crunch. Make your way through the Twin Cities’ largest corn maze before enjoying games, an animal show, a petting zoo, a kids’ play area, a corn pit and more.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. Twin Cities Maze, Brooklyn Park. $10-$12, twincitiesmaze.com

More than 80 porcelain figurines depicting Soviet-era farmers, children, revolutionary sailors and Red Army soldiers come to life in “A Country in Porcelain,” the newest exhibition at the Museum of Russian Art. Dating from the 1920s to ’80s, these rare pieces were produced in Soviet porcelain factories in Leningrad, Dulevo, Verbilki and other regional centers.

Ends Jan. 27, Museum of Russian Art, Mpls. $5-$10, tmora.org

While Jessie J was a knockout as a fiery rock ’n’ soul belter three years ago at First Avenue, the British singer of “Bang Bang” fame has settled into a modern R&B groove on her new album, “R.O.S.E.” Composed of four themed four-song EPs, the new record is very personal and intimate, mostly mellow and romantic, sort of like Alicia Keys doing Ariana Grande without the vocal gymnastics.

