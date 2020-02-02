To the moon!

The Science Museum of Minnesota takes visitors into deep space in its new exhibit, “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon.” The exhibit chronicles the beginning of the Space Race and humankind’s first steps on the moon through today’s collaboration with the International Space Station. View astronaut gear, a moon rock display and space-themed “Science Live” shows. A coordinated Omnitheater film, “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition,” shares never-before-seen footage of the preparation, liftoff and actual moon landing. Melissa Walker

Tue.-Sun., ends May 10. Also Feb. 17. Science Museum of Minnesota, 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. $14.95-$19.95, smm.org.

After his icy 2016 song “Cold Little Heart” gained him new followers as the theme to HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” British singer/songwriter Michael Kiwanuka went and made the best album of his career. The new record, simply titled “Kiwanuka,” was produced by Danger Mouse and adds a more psychedelic groove and hazy ambience to his already mystical soul-rock sound, equal parts Bill Withers and Love’s Arthur Lee. He’s touring with a full band and buzzing Utah teen folk-rocker Sammy Brue as his opener.

Chris Riemenschneider

8 p.m. Mon. Palace Theatre, St. Paul. $23-$40, etix.com.

Jennifer Baldwin Peden and Eric Morris in “Bridges of Madison County” at Artistry.

As Francesca, an Italian émigré stuck in the routine of an Iowa farm wife, charismatic singer Jennifer Baldwin Peden takes us into longing, wanderlust and conflicted joy in the musical “The Bridges of Madison County” at Artistry. Peden acts opposite Eric Morris, who plays National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid. They have strong chemistry, are vocally complementary and are credible as the answers to their lusty characters’ desires.

Rohan Preston

2 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Ends Feb. 16. Artistry, Bloomington Center for the Arts. $17-$46, artistrymn.org.

Whether viewed as a compelling indie-pop music-maker or a queer goddess, the Harry Styles-endorsed King Princess is pretty irresistible. Having grown up in her dad’s studio, Mikaela Straus, 21, is a pop savant, crafting melancholic yet emotion-packed tunes with killer lyrics like “you taste like danger but I feel so safe in your arms.” While her “Cheap Queen” was one of the best albums of 2019, her sexy stage show promises to free your mind and your body.

Jon Bream

7 p.m. Tue. Palace Theatre, St. Paul. $35-$50, all ages, etix.com.

The rarely played Oboe Quintet by 20th-century English composer Arthur Bliss gets a welcome airing in the latest recital by chamber music ensemble the Musical Offering. An imaginative program is completed by Heitor Villa-Lobos’ Bachianas Brasileiras No. 6 for flute and bassoon, and Beethoven’s Third “Razumovsky” Quartet.

Terry Blain

3 p.m. Sun. Sundin Music Hall, Hamline University, St. Paul. $10-$30, musicaloffering.org.

“Good Night at the Southern” is a sneak peek at new performance. This month offers choreography by Jennifer Glaws set to the flute magic of Julie Johnson, and a piece by Alys Ayumi Ogura that’s heavy on improvisation and props. There will be audience participation for “Tweezer Burn” by the group Toot. Finally, Iranian artists Nooshin Hakim and Safa Sarvestani explore trust in a new experimental piece.

Sheila Regan

7:30 p.m. Mon. Southern Theater, Mpls. $5-$25, 612-326-1811 or southerntheater.org.

Brantley Gilbert, he of the gritty and gravelly voice, has been playing the bro-country card for a decade, with a taste of hip-hop and ’80s power chords. Those sounds are all over his fifth album, last fall’s “Fire & Brimstone,” but he also shows his tough but tender side on “Bad Boy” and his ability to turn the clichéd into a hit with “What Happens in a Small Town.” With Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay.

J.b.

7:30 p.m. Fri. Target Center, Mpls. $45.25-$70.25, axs.com.

One of the world’s top pianists, Norway’s Leif Ove Andsnes, leads the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra from the keyboard in two of Mozart’s most popular concertos, Nos. 21 and 22. Kurtág’s “Officium Breve” and Ligeti’s Six Bagatelles for Wind Quintet are also featured.

T.B.

11 a.m. & 8 p.m. Fri., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul; 2 p.m. next Sun., Ted Mann Concert Hall, Mpls. $11-$50, thespco.org.

Winter months do not stop Minneapolis’ festival flow. All things cold, colder and coldest are celebrated at Winterfest in Loring Park, along with ice skating and carriage rides. Warm up by a bonfire and munch on tasty s’mores. Get a snowflake or other winter-themed object painted on your cheek. Dance to music and check out the crafts and activities.

M.W.

1-3 p.m. Sat. Loring Park, Mpls. Free, minneapolisparks.org.









































