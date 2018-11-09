‘Egypt’s Sunken Cities’ rise to the surface

After sinking into the Mediterranean more than 1,200 years ago, two Egyptian cities were excavated in the early 2000s. French underwater archaeologist Franck Goddio has been touring this blockbuster exhibition across Europe and to St. Louis. Now it has landed in Minneapolis. Discover remains from Thonis-Heracleion, ancient Egypt’s largest port, and Canopus, where rituals for the god Osiris were held. Wonders include two 16-foot granite sculptures of a king and queen, a hieroglyphic-filled stele and a massive black polished sculpture of Osiris and his wife, Isis. Alicia Eler

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. and Sat.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri. Ends April 14. Minneapolis Institute of Art, Mpls. $16-$20, artsmia.org.

Set in the Storyville district of New Orleans in the early 20th century, Interact Theater’s “Hot Funky Butt Jazz” explores the birth of jazz against the backdrop of Jim Crow and disenfranchisement. Trumpeter Buddy Bolden was credited with creating this subversive new form of “hot” music, performed at the Funky Butt nightclub. It’s an immersive experience that fuses music, history and more than 50 cast members into a lively, pointed and heartbreakingly genuine piece.

Lisa Brock

7 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 1 & 7 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. Sun. Dowling Studio, Guthrie Theater, Mpls. $9, guthrietheater.org.

The Brian Setzer Orchestra kicks off its 15th annual Christmas Rocks Tour in his hometown of the past 15 years. Yes, it’s holiday music — with some Stray Cats hits for good measure — delivered with imaginative arrangements, a 19-piece orchestra and fretboard fireworks from one of America’s most versatile and underrated guitarists. Setzer knows the seasonal oeuvre so well that he’s released four Yuletide albums.

Jon Bream

8 p.m. Fri., State Theatre, Mpls. $53.50-$89, ticketmaster.com.

French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote and performed “Quartet for the End of Time” as a POW during World War II. Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein (who taught at the University of Minnesota until recently) leads a recital of this 20th-century masterpiece, with the touring trio of pianist Michael Brown, violinist Elena Urioste and cellist Nicholas Canellakis (pictured). Also featured is the rarely heard Clarinet Sonata by Mieczysław Weinberg.

Terry Blain

4 p.m. next Sun. St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, St. Paul. $21-$31; 651-292-3268, schubert.org.

Inquisitive kids can get to the bottom of the inner workings of objects found around their homes. Tech TakeApart at the Works goes inside everyday machines and electronics for an afternoon of STEM activities. Participants are encouraged to put on a pair of safety goggles, roll up their sleeves and see what screws, bolts and other parts work together to help complete daily tasks.

Melissa Walker

1-4 p.m. Sat. The Works Museum, Bloomington. $9, theworks.org.

Performing under the evocative moniker the War and Treaty, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount Trotter are returning less than a month after earning a standing ovation at Chris Thile’s “Live From Here,” where the gospel-spiked Michigan couple sang old spirituals. They have a strong batch of soul-stirring rock and R&B tunes from their debut album, “Healing Tide,” sounding equal parts Dusty Springfield and the Staple Singers.

Chris Riemenschneider

8 p.m. Tue., Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls. $20-$25, thecedar.org.

“Look Now,” Elvis Costello’s first album with the Imposters in 10 years, is a treat, with some songs co-written with Burt Bacharach and one with Carole King. There’s beauty, emotion and depth on this elegant, unfussy record, one of 2018’s best. A handful of the new tunes have been turning up in concert along with Costello classics as he offers more than 20 songs each night. Always highly ­recommended.

Jon Bream

8 p.m. Thu. Northrop, Mpls. $38.50-$133, tickets.umn.edu.

Collide Theatrical puts dance at the forefront of its musical theater productions, leaning on movement to tell compell­ing stories. The company’s latest transforms F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel “The Great Gatsby” into a jazz musical, with fast-paced choreography by tap masters Kaleena Miller and Rush Benson, plus jazz numbers concocted by artistic director Regina Peluso and stage veteran Heather Brockman.

Sheila Regan

7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Ritz Theater, Mpls., $34-$50, collidetheatrical.org.

Latvia celebrates 100 years of independence this year. In honor of the anniversary, Landmark Center will host Celebrate Latvia Day. Learn about the Baltic country’s culture and history through exhibits and displays. See dance performances and hear traditional music as well as children’s activities.

Melissa Walker

1-4 p.m. next Sun. Landmark Center, St. Paul. Free, landmarkcenter.org.





































