Party like it’s 2020

With tickets at the strikingly modest price of $20.20, Paisley Park presents “Funky New Year” featuring several Purple associates. André Cymone, Prince’s childhood pal, explored hippie rock on his 2017 CD, “1969.” After making a funky solo album under Prince’s guidance in 2015, soulful singer Judith Hill, above, dropped her eclectic second album, “Golden Child,” last year. Also appearing are the mighty Funk Soldiers, NPG alums led by drummer Kirk Johnson, and DJ Dudley D. Jon Bream

8 p.m. Tue. Paisley Park, Chanhassen. $20.20; prn-family.ticketleap.com.

After ponying up for top-shelf DJs Skrillex and Marshmello last year, organizers of Minneapolis’ unlikely but well-liked Snowta electronic dance fest are letting the event itself be the star in its fourth year. EDM fans certainly recognize some of the names, especially Tuesday’s top dogs Zeds Dead and Zomboy. Repeat players Ganja White Night and Big Gigantic return Wednesday. Other names through the fest’s mad whir include 1788-L, Big Wild, Tyro, Jantsen and K.L.O.

Chris Riemenschneider

6 p.m. Tue. & Wed. The Armory, Mpls. $99-$419 one day/ $180-$220 two days, snowtanye.com.

Acrobats, aerialists, stilt walkers, fire dancers and contortionists will take over Can Can Wonderland for New Year’s Eve. With music, circus acts, dance and more, it will be a high-spectacle party. Leviticus Martin serves as ringmaster, as performers from Vox Medusa and Infiammati FireCircus brighten up the night. Stunning visuals are planned. Of course, because it’s Can Can, you’ll also be able to play mini-golf and arcade games, and have a cocktail or two.

Sheila Regan

9 p.m. Tue. Can Can Wonderland, 755 N. Prior Av., St. Paul. $50-$75, cancanwonderland.brownpapertickets.com.

Opening for fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top at the State Fair this year, Cheap Trick crushed it in a too-brief set. Expect a full-on party on New Year’s Eve with golden-voiced Robin Zander, fun-loving guitarist Rick Nielsen and company doing “Surrender,” “I Want You to Want Me” and other power-pop smashes.

J.B.

10:30 p.m. Tue. Treasure Island Casino, Red Wing. $59 and up, ticketmaster.com.

Mary Mack’s annual North Star Comedy Hour & Meat Raffle is a sure bet for holiday entertainment. With musical guests, comedy, punk poetry and yes, an actual meat raffle, it’s a goofy, casual night of unexpected silliness. Mack promises organic and high-quality meat options, but the real prize is jokes by folk humorist Mack and her lineup of comics, including Comrade Tripp, Rachel Scanlon and Madi RT.

S.R.

8 p.m. Sun. Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 Washington Av. S., Mpls. $12-$14, marymackcomedy.com.

If New Year’s Eve has gone from couture fashion, loud music and an open bar to juice boxes and “Baby Shark” on repeat, Eagan’s family NYE event is for you. The whole family can party their way toward 2020 with a DJ, activities and snacks. Capture the moment in a photo booth, watch movies and count down to a beach ball drop at noon ... before leaving to put the kids down for a nap.

Melissa Walker

9 a.m.-noon Tue. Eagan Community Center. $5-$7, adults free with child admission; discovereagan.com.

The Minnesota Orchestra’s “Pint of Music” initiative takes its musicians into the taprooms of the metropolis, inviting audiences to quench their thirst while savoring a 45-minute micro-recital. Music for a wind and brass quintet is served up in the latest concert of the series at St. Paul’s Clutch Brewing Co.

Terry Blain

7:30 p.m. Fri. Clutch Brewing Co., 928 W. 7th St., #201, St. Paul. Free, minnesotaorchestra.org.

Friday nights at Windom Northeast Park in Minneapolis heat up with a choose-your-own-outdoors Fire & Ice family night. Cold-weather enthusiasts can careen down a hill on a sled or glide across an ice rink. Warm up by the fire pit while making sweet, sticky s’mores and sipping on cocoa.

M.W.

6-8 p.m. Fridays. Ends Feb. 14. Windom Community Center, Mpls. Free, minneapolisparks.org.

Seventeenth-century Italian composer Girolamo Frescobaldi was a strong influence on Bach. Consortium Carissimi puts his organ music in the spotlight in a collaboration with MPR’s Michael Barone and the local chapter of the American Guild of Organists. Vocal music by de Victoria and Carissimi will also be part of a program led by guest director Donald Livingston, showcasing the St. Paul Seminary’s Noack organ.

T.B.

7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. next Sun. Chapel of St. Mary at St. Paul Seminary, 2260 Summit Av., St. Paul. $10-$25, consortiumcarissimi.org.










































