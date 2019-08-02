Davina comes home

After four self-released albums, Twin Cities mainstays Davina & the Vagabonds have landed on a label, Red House, for the brand-new “Sugar Drops,” a sweet helping of their irresistible horn-fueled, New Orleans-flavored blues-jazz-R&B-pop. With her robust voice, Davina Lozier slays on the island-meets-Big Easy voodoo “Devil Horns,” the Tom Waits-ian Irish ballad “Mr. Big Talker,” the minimalist pop piano ballad “Deep End” and “Sugar Drops,” a slow NOLA blues that should make Adele envious. Jon Bream

7:30 p.m. Mon. Guthrie Theater, Mpls. $35-$45, guthrietheater.org.

Walker Art Center’s Terrace Thursdays feel like an alluring party where everyone’s invited. Dance troupe New Black City brings its mix of black girl magic and inclusive hip-hop dance to the rooftop. These fierce booty shakers will tear it up in three hourly performances, between DJ sets by Indigo Crew and the nonbinary singer/performer Dua Saleh. Kao Lee Thao will lead arts-making activities. Find your snazziest outfit and take in the gorgeous view and entertainment.

sheila Regan

6-10 p.m. Thu. Walker Art Center, Mpls. Free, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org.

What a difference a year has made since Gary Clark Jr.’s sizzling show at Surly last summer. The Texas blues-rocker has released his most varied yet definitive album, “This Land,” showing there’s a lot more to the Austin native than his genuinely awesome, Stevie Ray Vaughan-like guitar-hero skills. He easily slides from the Prince-influenced slow groover “Pearl Cadillac” to the punk-rocky “Gotta Get Into Something” to the bombastic, racially outraged title track.

Chris Riemenschneider

6:30 p.m. Sat. Surly Brewing Festival Field, Mpls. Sold out.

You’re never too young to hustle. At Yungpreneur Workshop, kids 8 and older can learn to use their talents and creativity to start their own businesses. Young entrepreneur Aniki Allen leads a workshop where participants will brainstorm, discuss and share ideas. Use information gathered to create a logo for a presentation. The founder of Ice Cream Bow Ties, Allen will assist the class in designing their own bow tie from Legos.

Melissa Walker

6:30 p.m. Fri. Minnesota Children’s Museum, St. Paul. $20, advanced registration recommended, museum admission included, mcm.org.

The Ordway’s modernized “42nd Street” is seemingly set during that part of the Depression when all the kids were into hip-hop. When miniskirts were all the rage. When folks on bread lines started grooving to Stevie Wonder. So the dance styles include tap, but also disco, jitterbug, hip-hop and Bob Fosse-style jazz. The story doesn’t make a lick of sense, but the show is an entertaining, even beguiling one.

Chris Hewitt

2 & 7:30 p.m. Sun. & Sat.; 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri. Ends Aug. 11. Ordway Center, St. Paul. $34-$111, 651-224-4222, ordway.org.

St. Paul-based musician Chad McAnally is a virtuoso player of the historical Gaelic harp, and leads a Twin Cities Early Music Festival concert exploring music by blind 18th-century harpist Turlough O’Carolan. Widely viewed as Ireland’s national composer, O’Carolan mixes jauntiness and melancholy in music of alluring beauty.

Terry Blain

6 p.m. Thu. St. Paul Conservatory of Music, 1524 Summit Av. $5-$20, tcearlymusic.org.

On a break from touring with Dead & Company, pop singer-turned-guitar star John Mayer is doing his own freewheeling, two-set shows with no opening act. He’s drawing material from throughout his mix-and-match pop-and-blues career (but not always “Your Body Is a Wonderland”). He’s throwing in some covers (Tom Petty, Grateful Dead and Prince have been heard), a healthy selection from 2017’s “The Search for Everything” and plenty of guitar heroics.

Jon Bream

7:30 p.m. Mon. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $66.50 and up, ticketmaster.com.

Lyra Baroque kicks off its 35th season with a concert featuring Pedro Gandía Martín, a violinist with extensive experience on the early music circuit. Works by Vivaldi, Muffat, Marcello, Bach and Caldara feature in a program focusing on the Italian influence in baroque music, led from the harpsichord by Jacques Ogg.

T.B.

7:30 p.m. Fri., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Rochester; 7:30 p.m. Sat., Sundin Hall, Hamline University, St. Paul. $5-$30, lyrabaroque.org.

Eden Prairie’s PeopleFest is a series of programs, events and camps that embrace what makes every human unique. The celebration shares music, faith and art from countries around the globe. It culminates with an explosion for the senses, with colorful traditional clothing and music and dance performances. Learn a thing or two about places near and far at exhibits by cultural and educational organizations. Multicultural cuisine is available for purchase.

M.W.

3-7 p.m. next Sun. Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie. Free, edenprairie.org/peoplefest.





































