Reserve the upcoming holiday weekend for your “cheat day” and prepare to chug a few cold ones during the new Bellies & Beer-themed weekend at Ren Fest. Schell’s and Ketel One Botanical will offer tastings. Those confident in their abdominal muscles may take belly-dancing lessons; others can watch belly-dance performances and a championship. Other attractions include brat-eating and steampunk costume contests. Melissa Walker

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-next Mon. Minnesota Renaissance Festival Grounds, Shakopee. $13.50-$21.95, renaissancefest.com.

On what he’s calling his final tour, Mark Knopfler, the tastiest of guitar colorists, is offering something of a career retrospective. He’s playing hits and a deep cut or two from Dire Straits as well as selections from many of his 10 solo albums (including last year’s understated and often jazzy, trumpet-spiked “Down the Road Wherever”) and even his movie soundtracks. As always, he has a top-notch band, with a newly added horn section.

8 p.m. Fri. Orpheum Theatre, Mpls. $82-$207, ticketmaster.com.

Heading to the State Fair? Check out “Angry Birds Universe: The Exhibition” in the redeveloped North End of the fairgrounds, running through all 12 days of the fair. The 12,000-square-foot exhibit hall will be home to changing exhibits. First up: Explore science, technology, engineering, art and math through unique, hands-on activities, including building and racing handheld vehicles and using a slingshot to launch an Angry Bird.

9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily through Sept. 2. North End Event Center, State Fairgrounds. mnstatefair.org.

After making Minnesota fans wait 16 years for a show, the ever-monstrous British metal band Iron Maiden is already coming back to the St. Paul hockey arena just two years later. This date comes about halfway through the North American leg of the Legacy of the Beast Tour, based on a new mobile video game of the same name and said to be the group’s “biggest production ever,” which is really a bold claim. Set lists feature more older cuts than the 2017 date.

7 p.m. Mon. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $46-$122, ticketmaster.com.

The Dakota has assembled a fascinating four nights of Latin jazz. Kicking it off will be two evenings of Minnesota’s own Cuban-American treasure, piano monster Nachito Herrera, and the all-star Habana Social Club, featuring members of Cubanismo, Los Van Van and other groups. Rising Cuban piano star Marialy Pacheco brings her trio on Friday, followed by Puerto Rican piano master Eddie Palmieri on Saturday.

Wed.-Sat. The Dakota, Mpls. $25-$50, dakotacooks.com.

Baltimore-area rapper Logic’s last time in town was also at the State Fairgrounds, where he put on a high-energy but deeper-thinking set headlining Soundset in 2018. His new album, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” garnered him further buzz off the Eminem feature “Homicide,” but his biggest hits are still “1-800-273-8255” and “Sucker for Pain.” Hometown opener Prof always makes a grand stand no matter the venue.

C.R. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29. State Fair grandstand. $43-$55 plus fair admission, etix.com.

Leah Nanako Wink­ler’s romantic comedy “Hot Asian Doctor Husband” lands just as films such as “Crazy Rich Asians” are redefining Asian-American tropes. Playwright Winkler packs a lot of insights despite getting lost at the end. Eric Sharp is the title star, but the show is more about parental dreams, grief and the subconscious. Theater Mu’s cast gives us characters struggling to find love, authenticity and light in a world of delightful Asian fusion and confusion.

7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Mixed Blood, Mpls. $35, 651-789-1012 or theatermu.org.

The end of the growing season is near, and on Threshers & Combines Weekend the Oliver Kelley Farm could use a little help. Overalls are not necessary — just roll up your sleeves and grab a grain bundle from the barn. Help thresh grain with an 1856 horse-powered threshing machine or try flailing grain, finally bagging it up. Afterward have a rest with a glass of lemonade and learn the historic uses of wheat and flour in the farm’s learning kitchen.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-next Sun. Oliver Kelley Farm, Elk River. $6-$12, mnhs.org/kelleyfarm.

Artist collective CarryOn Homes takes over the Walker for the latest Mn Artists happening, curating an evening that includes sculpture tours led by a “live donkey,” lighting installations, spoken word, dance and film. Homing in on the role institutions and public space play for immigrant communities, participating artists will work to shift thinking about the power dynamics of learning, and transform the museum into a new kind of classroom.

