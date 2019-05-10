North by Nordeast

Some of the year’s best block-party lineups are bumping up against each other during the Art-A-Whirl art-crawl marathon. The 331 Club/Sheridan Room’s three-day bash has hip-hop buzzer Dua Saleh, Porcupine, Mark Mallman, Red Daughters and a Goondas reunion. Grumpy’s Northeast has a loud, wild banger on Saturday with the Blind Shake, the Bad Man and Calvin Krime. Indeed Brewing’s big weekend includes Happy Apple, Pert Near Sandstone, PaviElle and more. There’s plenty more at Bauhaus Brew Labs, Anchor Fish & Chips and other sites. Chris Riemenschneider

Fri.-next Sun. Northeast Minneapolis venues. Mostly free, nemaa.org.

The rough and rugged life of the Vikings is highlighted at the American Swedish Institute’s new exhibition, “The Vikings Begin” (May 17-Oct. 27). It features artifacts from boat graves and an impressive collection of Viking and pre-Viking objects. A Family Day festival invites you to immerse yourself in a day in the life of the Norse people, with make-and-take crafts and cuisine from Fika cafe. Viking re-enactors the River Ravens will don full gear and duke it out in a mock battle.

Melissa Walker

Noon-5 p.m. next Sun. American Swedish Institute, Mpls. $8-$12, asimn.org.

Fred Armisen’s show “Comedy for Musicians but Everyone Is Welcome” is part music, part comedy and all Armisen. He’s the former “SNL” player, co-creator/star of “Portlandia” and bandleader on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The guitarist/drummer has credible musical chops (Trenchmouth, Blue Man Group) to complement his deadpan delivery and masterful impressions (Barack Obama, Prince). Since he’s appearing at First Avenue, expect a nod to the Purple One. He’ll be joined by Mary Lynn Rajskub of “24” fame.

Jon Bream

7 p.m. Thu. First Avenue, Mpls. $30-$35, etix.com.

Soon after the placid slow movement of Haydn’s 94th Symphony begins, a loud chord suddenly erupts, possibly to ensure the audience is listening. Harpsichordist/conductor Jonathan Cohen plays Haydn’s “Surprise” symphony with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. Also featured is a concerto by C.P.E. Bach, with principal cellist Julie Albers (pictured) as soloist. Mozart’s “Serenata Notturna” rounds out a delectable program.

Terry Blain

7:30 p.m. Thu., Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater; 7 p.m. Fri., Humboldt High School, St. Paul; 8 p.m. Sat., Ordway, St. Paul; 2 p.m. next Sun., Benson Great Hall, Arden Hills. $11-$26, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.

“Pulling Back the Curtain” uses dance as a tool for revelation. Artists from African and African-American communities use the language of movement to shine a light on oppression. Featured are New Black City, a Twin Cities company with the mission to change the world “one booty cheek at a time;” Zimbabwe native Peace Madimutsa; north Minneapolis “krump” aficionado Nehemiah Lucas; and artful dancer-turned-choreographer Gabrielle Abram.

SHeila Regan

7:30 p.m. Mon.-Tue. Lab Theater, Mpls. $15, 612-333-7977 or thelabtheater.org.

Queen of farewell tours, comebacks, Twitter and, we guess, dancing, Cher has returned to the road for her Here We Go Again World Tour (a nod to her recent role in “Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again”). Her show is populated with athletic dancers, outrageous costumes, big wigs, memorable movie and TV clips, six decades of hits, Abba classics and Cher’s inimitable personality and humor. Opening act Chic will turn back time with “Le Freak” and other disco delights.

J.B.

8 p.m. Sat. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $55-$497, ticketmaster.com.

Does Verdi’s Requiem sound too operatic for a religious work? Some think so. But for most listeners, it’s simply a thrilling piece of choral music. The Minnesota Orchestra teams up with the Minnesota Chorale to perform the piece under conductor Edward Gardner, who led the English National Opera for nine years and brings sharp theatrical instincts to the podium.

T.B.

8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. next Sun. Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $12-$102, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.

Celebrating Minnesota’s urban and street dance scene, the latest “Mixtape” showcase is more than entertainment. A new generation of dance artists use breaking, krump, house and New Jack Swing to explore political, social and personal themes. Highlights include Joelle Fernandez’s essay on social media and a new collaborative piece by choreographer/classical pianist Yan Pang, break dancer Jason “J-Sun” Noer and composer Stefon “Bionik” Taylor.

S.R.

2 p.m. Sun. Cowles Center, Mpls. $22-$25, 612-206-3600 or thecowlescenter.org.

The barnyard animals at Eagan’s Holz Farm are ready to be cuddled and tended to. At the farm’s spring festival, families can see firsthand what it took to operate a farm in the late 1800s. View vintage equipment and a tractor display. See how everyday tasks such as laundry, corn grinding, butter churning and water pumping were done. Get a lesson in caring for honeybees and picking eggs. Teens can participate in the farm challenge for prizes.

M.W.

