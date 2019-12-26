Best of the decade

It's over.

We've been through a lot in the last 10 years — let our critics and reporters guide you through all the highlights. From classical music to hit TV shows, we've got it covered.

Best local albums

By Chris Riemenschneider
 Local music reporter

By Chris Riemenschneider • Local music reporter
10

“Stars and Satellites” Trampled by Turtles, 2012

The hyper-picking band slowed down and embellished its string work with a serene touch while singer Dave Simonett got personal and expressive in songs like “Alone.”

9

“Heart Murmurs” Jeremy Messersmith, 2014

The soft-voiced Minneapolis indie-folker made a hard case for his more boisterous, Beatles-y, orchestral pop-rocker side on this elaborate-sounding collection built around the simple theme of love.

8

“Dark So Gold” The Pines, 2012

Few albums under the Americana music tag have burned so slowly or shimmered so elegantly as this atmospheric, occasionally political, heart-tuggingly poetic masterwork.

7

“Soundtrack to the End” Communist Daughter, 2010

Hooky indie-rocker Johnny Solomon delivered a quiet, desperate but wondrous-sounding collection that presaged his own personal downturn. He’s doing great now, and songs like “Speed of Sound” have held up equally well.

6

“Sound the Bells” Dessa, 2019

From rapping over homemade beats in a bedroom closet to delivering them in front of a 70-piece orchestra, it’s amazing how natural the transition felt on this genre-busting and at times heart-stopping collection.

5

“Last War” Haley, 2014

Already an evocative songwriter by the time she got to Duluth for college, the alluringly voiced singer stepped it up as a bandleader and forceful rocker on her fifth record, delivering such cranked-up highlights as the Cure-whirry “Kill the Fun.”

4

“Lizzobangers” Lizzo, 2013

Pairing up with producers Lazerbeak and Ryan Olson, the future “Truth Hurts” hitmaker made her first mark as a sly, fiery, feminist rapper with this dizzying and sometimes dastardly debut LP.

3

“Twin Cities Funk & Soul: Lost R&B Grooves From Minneapolis/St. Paul 1964-1979” 2012

This electrifying two-LP anthology cast a bright new light on royally overshadowed Minnesota groovers such as the Valdons, Maurice McKinnes and Wanda Davism and helped make stars of Sonny Knight and Willie Walker — both sadly lost by decade’s end.

2

“Ones and Sixes” Low, 2015

Truth is, any of the quietly stormy Duluth rock trio’s four 2010s albums are worthy of consideration. No Minnesota music unit had a more artistically vibrant decade. This is the most potently written and gorgeously sung of the bunch.

1

“We Don't Even Live Here” P.O.S, 2012

Arguably the best Minnesota hip-hop album of all time, this madly energetic digi-romp still sounds radical and maybe more relevant at decade’s end as the punky Doomtree rapper riffed on truly doomy topics such as corporate greed, political corruption and racial issues.

Best books from local authors

By Laurie Hertzel
Books editor

By Laurie Hertzel • Books editor
10

“The Collected Poems of Robert Bly” Robert Bly, 2018

How better to cap the 70-year-career of a literary lion than with a stunning retrospective of poems?

9

“Don’t Call Us Dead” Danez Smith, 2017

Poems grounded in love and violent death made Smith a finalist for the National Book Award.

8

“What it Means When a Man Falls From the Sky” Lesley Nneka Arimah, 2017

Original, bizarre, funny and tragic, these stories lit up the literary sky like a rocket.

7

“The Song Poet” Kao Kalia Yang, 2016

Yang’s second memoir is the story of her father’s life in Laos and the family’s migration to America.

6

“There’s Something I Want You to Do” Charles Baxter, 2015

Ten graceful, subtle stories, split between virtues and vices, by a winner of the Rea Award for the Short Story.

5

“A Brief History of Seven Killings” Marlon James, 2014

Brutal and ambitious, this novel was the first by a Jamaican writer to win the Booker Prize.

4

“Dear Committee Members” Julie Schumacher, 2014

Hilarious letters by a frustrated academic won Schumacher the title of funniest person in America.

3

“Black Aperture” Matt Rasmussen 2013

Searing debut about a brother’s death — winner of the Walt Whitman Award.

2

“Flora & Ulysses” Kate DiCamillo, 2013

The tale of a girl and a squirrel got DiCamillo her second Newbery Medal.

1

“The Round House” Louise Erdrich, 2012

The second in Erdrich’s “justice trilogy” won the National Book Award.

Best movies

By Chris Hewitt
Theater critic

By Chris Hewitt • Theater critic

10

Pain and Glory 2019

Pedro Almodóvar’s magnificent return to form is an autobiographical drama with Antonio Banderas as an artist trying to regain his mojo.

9

“Paddington 2” 2018

Both “Paddington” movies are great but this one has Hugh Grant, lampooning his own vanity with glee.

8

“Maggie’s Plan” 2016

Screwball comedy with the freshest actor in the biz, Greta Gerwig, before she became the freshest writer/director, alongside Julianne Moore’s sidesplitting “Danish” accent.

7

“I Am Love” 2010

Luca Guadagnino would go on to bigger recognition with “Call Me by Your Name,” but this stylish romantic drama is his best, with a stunner of a performance from Tilda Swinton.

6

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” 2018

The best superhero movie of the decade is also the funniest, the most inclusive and the most poignant.

5

“Phantom Thread” 2017

More than any of these movies, this elegant study of a deeply odd BDSM relationship has lingered and deepened in my memory.

4

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” 2014

Wes Anderson’s farce is a grab bag of hilarious, tender weirdness, and Ralph Fiennes is uproarious in the lead.

3

Moonlight 2016

Oscar (eventually) got it right with this compassionate, boldly structured beauty.

2

Stranger by the Lake 2014

From France, a Hitchcockian thriller about devastating loneliness, set at a remote spot where men hook up for sex.

1

Mad Max, Fury Road 2015

A spellbinding thrill ride and an exhilarating demo of what the movies can do.

Best TV

By Neal Justin
Media reporter and columnist

By Neal Justin • Media reporter and columnist
10

“Boardwalk Empire” 2010-14, HBO

“The Irishman” feels like blarney compared with Martin Scorsese’s previous ode to the gangster world.

9

“Mad Men” 2007-15, AMC

Anyone who wasn’t sold on this stylish series, representing the best of American life, must have had smoke in their eyes.

8

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” 2017- , Amazon Prime

Forget your troubles, c’mon get happy in this great escape, with one impossibly quick zinger after another.

7

“Atlanta” 2016- , FX

Donald Glover burned all the rule books in this utterly unique dramedy.

6

“Fargo” 2014- , FX

The Coens had little to do with this anthology series, but their warped sense of humor was all over each unforgettable season.

5

“O.J.: Made in America” 2016, ESPN

The “American Crime Story” season that focused on the O.J. Simpson trial got more buzz, but this doc did a better job addressing the case’s causes and effects.

4

“BoJack Horseman” 2014-20, Netflix

This animated gem gave a whole new meaning to equine therapy.

3

“Last Week Tonight” 2014- , HBO

No other late-night host rode the bully pulpit with quite as much anger, or wit, as John Oliver.

2

“Louie” 2010-15, FX

Louis C.K.’s off-set sins would derail his career, but not before he crafted a masterpiece that inspired fellow comics to reinvent the sitcom.

1

“Breaking Bad” 2008-13, AMC

In the end, Walter White got what he deserved — and so did viewers willing to watch a saint’s slow transition into Satan: the most stunning character study in TV history.

Best pop artists

By John Bream
Music critic

By John Bream • Music critic
10

Kanye West

He’s often a creative genius — as well as wack, and lacking a filter. Please make Kanye great again.

9

Eric Church

He brings an odd-man-out edginess to Nashville and redefines the country-music concert in a Springsteenian way.

8

Lizzo

For years, Minnesotans have known what an invigorating, empowering musical omnivore she is, and this year the rest of the world learned the 100% truth about this flute-playing force.

7

Janelle Monáe

High concept, high fashion, high performance. And totally funky. Not to mention an Oscar-nominated actress, too.

6

Drake

His plan is to sing and rap with equal chill authority — and get the whole world to stream his stuff by the millions.

5

Miranda Lambert

With a prideful twang, she delivered four superb country albums filled with a range of emotions.

4

Adele

No one did heartache and resiliency better. And what a charming live performer.

3

Kendrick Lamar

Three masterful hip-hop albums, “Black Panther” soundtrack and a Pulitzer. Damn. What a decade.

2

Taylor Swift

She’s fearless, ambitious and full of ideas. Four of her five albums in the ’10s were outstanding.

1

Beyoncé

She’s fearless, artful and socially conscious. Three terrific solo albums, unparalleled concerts and remarkable films and videos. Raise a glass of lemonade to Queen Bey.

Best art

By Alicia Eler
Visual art critic

By Alicia Eler • Visual art critic
10

Jim Denomie gets McKnight Distinguished Artist Award 2019

The Ojibwe artist became the first Native to win the state’s most prestigious artistic honor and its $50,000 prize.

9

The Walker’s new entrance 2016

A new entry at Vineland Place and Esker Grove Restaurant enhanced both the building’s accessibility and modern feel.

8

“Egypt’s Sunken Cities” 2018

More than 250 objects from the ancient cities of Canopus and Thonis-Heracleion emerged from their watery tomb at Mia.

7

New Indigenous-focused space 2019

The Minnesota History Center inaugurated this permanent exhibition space with “Our Home: Native Minnesota.”

6

“Rembrandt in America” 2012

This grand exhibition at Mia assembled 30 paintings by the Dutch master.

5

Resurrection of the M 2018

The once-shuttered Minnesota Museum of American Art in St. Paul came back to life with a grand reopening in St. Paul’s historic Pioneer-Endicott buildings.

4

“Adiós Utopia” 2017

Olga Viso’s swan song as Walker director presented seven decades of work by Cuban artists who either stayed after the 1959 revolution or were born after it.

3

Myron Kunin loan to Mia 2015

The Minneapolis Institute of Art celebrated its centennial with a secretly planned exhibition, “American Modernism,” drawn from the rich collection of the late Regis Corp. founder.

2

Gehry expansion at Weisman 2011

The original 1993 Weisman Art Museum launched architect Frank Gehry’s career. He came back to oversee an addition that finally made his vision complete.

1

“From Here to There: Alec Soth’s America” 2010

The acclaimed Minnesota photographer’s huge survey at Walker Art Center featured photos of more than 100 strangers.

Best comedy

By Neal Justin
Media reporter and columnist

By Neal Justin • Media reporter and columnist
10

“Amy Schumer: Mostly Sex Stuff” 2012

No one was better when it came to sticking to this special’s title.

9

“Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape” 2018

The Hot Pockets gourmand took on more substantial fare without losing his whimsical touch.

8

“Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis” 2008-18

Skip the overwatered feature film and binge the streaming shorts, especially the one in which our hapless host gets skewered by Barack Obama.

7

“Louis C.K.: Hilarious” 2010

This special set the stage for C.K. owning the decade, until scandal relegated him to the sidelines.

6

“Nanette” 2018

By challenging the very practice of stand-up, Hannah Gadsby turned her profession on its head.

5

“The Golden Globe Awards” 2010-16

For a sidesplitting seven years, Ricky Gervais (who’s back this year), Tina Fey and Amy Poehler proved that hosting doesn’t have to be a thankless assignment.

4

“Jerrod Carmichael: 8” 2017

The thought-provoking new voice of the decade.

3

“The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium” 2017

The best of Chappelle’s “comeback” specials — and that’s saying something.

2

“Ali Wong: Baby Cobra” 2016

A star was born, just two months before her first child was in the most hilarious Lamaze class ever.

1

“Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work” 2010

A master class led by the late artist who never shirked from sweating the small stuff.

Best theater

By Chris Hewitt
Theater critic

By Chris Hewitt • Theater critic

10

“Glensheen” 2015

There’s a reason History Theatre keeps bringing back its inspired and oddly merry musical about the real-life Duluth murders: It’s entertaining as hell.

9

“Rocket to the Moon” 2014

Gremlin Theatre dusted off Clifford Odets’ rarely done play in a production that was hilarious, poignant and urgent.

8

“Choir Boy” 2015

Before Tarell Alvin McCraney won an Oscar for “Moonlight,” he crafted this stunner, which found its way to Broadway four years after the Guthrie did it.

7

“The Christians” 2016

Lucas Hnath’s piercing drama, presented by Walking Shadow, sometimes felt like theater and sometimes felt like church.

6

“Clybourne Park” 2013

Playwright Lorraine Hansberry’s “Raisin in the Sun” inspired the Guthrie’s startling comedy about privilege and pride.

5

“An Octoroon” 2015

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ unsettling and ferociously funny play about slavery benefited from Mixed Blood Theatre’s swing-for-the-fences production.

4

“Speechless” 2017

The Moving Company’s poignant, inventive play without words was a perfect response to a world so broken it feels like there’s nothing left to say.

3

“Boeing Boeing” 2015

I’d have bet the hilarious alchemy of this sex farce, forgotten until Mark Rylance’s Broadway revival, could not be re-created, but Mo Perry, Stacia Rice and Sara Richardson left me gasping for breath.

2

“The Wolves” 2018

We spend 90 minutes with the teenage characters and, by the end of the evening, it feels like we know them.

1

“Assassins” 2018

I loved Theater Latté Da’s “Sweeney Todd,” too, but this provocative Stephen Sondheim musical stuck with me more.

Best stage actors

By Rohan Preston
Theater reporter

By Rohan Preston • Theater reporter
10

Brittany Bellizeare, “The Bluest Eye”2017

She delivered heartbreaking innocence in a transcendent production at the Guthrie.

9

The entire team in “The Wolves” 2018

The young cast of this soccer drama at Jungle Theater played Sarah DeLappe’s one-act like a taut drum.

8

Mark Benninghofen and Sally Wingert, “Sweeney Todd” 2015

The two veterans gave us chills in Theatre Latté Da’s staging of the Sondheim musical.

7

Ricky Falbo, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” 2016

The pocket-sized star brought impeccable chops to the title role of this kinetic production at Children’s Theatre Company.

6

Cast of “Vietgone” 2017

David Huynh, Sherwin Resurreccion and Meghan Kreidler helped make this refugee story a bracing must-see at Mixed Blood.

5

Bhavesh Patel, “Disgraced” 2016

Patel evoked all the feels in the Guthrie’s shattering production of Ayad Akhtar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

4

Cast of “Jitney” 2016

Terry Bellamy, James Craven and Dame Jasmine Hughes led the sublime cast of Penumbra’s August Wilson revival.

3

Ana Isabelle, “West Side Story” 2018

She was an electric Anita in the Guthrie’s razzle-dazzle production before Steven Spielberg tapped her for his upcoming film version of the Bernstein musical.

2

Brother/Sister trilogy 2011-14

From focused Christiana Clark (“In the Red and Brown Water”) to magisterial Gavin Lawrence (“The Brothers Size”) and grace-filled Nathan Barlow (“Marcus; or the Secret of Sweet”), Marion McClinton cast nimble players in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s plays for Pillsbury House.

1

Cast of “Hamilton” 2018

Nik Walker’s Aaron Burr was an emotive everyman, but the entire touring cast of this revolutionary show didn’t miss a shot.

Best classical music

By Terry Blain
Freelance classical music critic

By Terry Blain • Freelance classical music critic

10

“Candide” 2019

Philip Brunelle’s Vocal­Essence turned 50 with a joyful take on Bernstein’s operetta, brilliantly re-imagined as a 1930s radio broadcast by Peter Rothstein.

9

It’s raining Grammys 

Discs of Sibelius by the Minnesota Orchestra (2014) and Schubert by the SPCO (2018) won the ultimate accolade.

8

Kenny Broberg checks in 2018

Filling in for André Watts at Orchestra Hall, the Minneapolis native was imperious in Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto.

7

Goodbye Stan 2016

Minnesota Orchestra conductor laureate Stanislaw Skrowaczewski’s final performance of Bruckner’s Eighth Symphony was one for the ages.

6

The mighty fallen 2018

Metropolitan Opera fired its longtime music director James Levine — a welcome sign the #MeToo movement had finally caught up with classical music. 

5

“Walden Pond” 2015

In a decade that saw Dominick Argento’s passing, Dale Warland’s performance of the Minneapolis-based composer’s choral masterpiece lingers in the memory.

4

Player power at the SPCO 2016

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra appointed principal violinist Kyu-Young Kim as artistic director — a first for a major U.S. orchestra.

3

“Das Rheingold” 2016

Minnesota Opera thrilled Wagnerians with its first-ever staging of a work from the composer’s epic Ring cycle.

2

Source Song Festival 2014

This August festival quickly became indispensable for its programming of art song and commitment to young singers.

1

“Kullervo” 2010

Osmo Vänskä stormed Carnegie Hall with Sibelius’ masterpiece on an evening when the New Yorker’s Alex Ross thought “the Minnesota Orchestra sounded like the greatest orchestra in the world.”

