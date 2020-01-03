During 2019, experts pointed us to dozens of great products worth your coin. Here are our favorites.

<PARAGRAPH style="Text_ChapterHead">The best file cabinets

Poppin’s 3-Drawer File Cabinet comes in several colors, so you can choose a neutral to blend in or a colorful one that stands out ($249, poppin.com). “I don’t think anyone could go wrong with this gray-and-white combo, but I also love the beautiful aqua color it comes in,” says Rachel Rosenthal, owner of organizing firm Rachel and Co. in Washington, D.C. “We’ve put these in tons of different spaces.”

The best doormats

For a multiseason mat that can handle whatever winter throws at it, try a lobster-rope mat, said Lisa Myers, owner of home-goods store Capers in Seattle. “They work to shed the water, and they have a little bit of coarseness to the rope that takes the dirt off,” she said. Myers highlights the Rope Company’s doormats, handmade in Maine by fifth-generation lobstermen ($65-$129, theropeco.com). “They’re super-durable. I had a similar one for many years, and I just hosed it down, and it keeps looking great.”

The best space heaters

Dramm’s ColorStorm hose.

At True Value, the top-performing space heaters meet consumers’ three most important requests, said Tory Tesdal, senior product merchant: They have tip-over switches, overheat protection and a dial to easily adjust temperature. “Ease of use” is what matters, Tesdal said. True Value sells products to more than 4,000 of its individually owned stores across the country, and the top seller is the 8½-inch-tall Pelonis Compact Ceramic Heater ($33.99, truevalue.com). It’s also energy-efficient.

The best garden hose

Kelly Smith Trimble, editorial director of HGTV.com and author of “Vegetable Gardening Wisdom: Daily Advice and Inspiration for Getting the Most From Your Garden,” has found both basic hoses that kink and special “kinkless” hoses maddening, she said. Last year, she finally settled on her hose of choice: the Dramm ColorStorm Premium Rubber Hose ($50.99 to $60.35, walmart.com). It resists kinking and coils up nicely, she said, plus it comes in “really bright, fun colors like purple, yellow and red” that match the colors of Dramm’s watering wands, hose adapters and sprayers.

The best showerheads

Moen’s Magnetix has “the appeal of a fixed showerhead, but it rests there on a magnet,” said Melissa Haas, project designer at Case Design Remodeling in Charlotte ($69.99, bedbathandbeyond.com). “You can pull off the showerhead and use it as a hand shower, whether you’re cleaning the tile, rinsing your feet off or cleaning the dog.” It comes in chrome and brushed nickel.

The best dining tables

“People have this romantic idea of hosting a 12-person dinner,” said Kaitlyn Payne, founding principal of Basicspace in Brooklyn. But her clients in New York City, especially those without a dining room, generally end up with a table that seats “six to eight people, max.” A fan of Ikea, Payne likes the Ekedalen extendible table for seating six ($299, ikea.com). Storing the leaf inside the table means it doesn’t have to be squeezed into a coat closet.













