The very exciting NBA news in Minnesota is that not only did the Timberwolves succeed in unloading Andrew Wiggins, but they were able to pair Karl-Anthony Towns with his very best friend, D'Angelo Russell, in the trade.

OK, Russell might be 1B to Devin Booker's 1A on KAT's official bestie-in-the-NBA list, but that friendship is being pictured as much more important to a Woofies' rose-colored future than the fact neither of these pals plays defense.

Two years after winning 47 games, reaching the playoffs and having 17 regular-season sellouts in Target Center, the Wolves are last in the league in attendance, 6-32 dating to Dec. 1, and are in full tank mode, trying to tumble past Golden State to take the top spot in the NBA's Ping-Pong ball standings.

But KAT's got a friend, and he can just call out D'Angelo's name, and he'll come running, oh yeah baby — in NBA 2020, that's alleged to be a reason for the fans in Wolves Phone Booth to be optimistic.

PATRICK REUSSE