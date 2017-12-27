They’ve been best friends since the sixth grade, a relationship that for many would feel like family.

And it turns out, they are: Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane, both from Hawaii, recently discovered they were brothers after knowing each other for more than 60 years. The two learned that they had the same biological mother after doing DNA tests.

Robinson and Macfarlane, of Oahu, told their story this week after hosting a party on Saturday to tell their families.

Recreational DNA tests have grown in popularity in recent years as the price of testing kits offered by services like 23andMe, Ancestry.com and Family Tree DNA, have dropped to around $100 or less, despite some lingering privacy concerns. The results can turn up information about distant or unknown relatives.

The men met as adolescents decades ago and went on to play football together at the Punahou School.

“When we played for Punahou, we were both first string,” Macfarlane said. “We’re brothers, playing side by side.”

Even though the two had similar interests and looked alike, they said they never considered the possibility that they were related.

“It never crossed my mind,” Robinson said. “That’s what’s really amazing.”

Robinson was adopted by his family, while Macfarlane never knew his father.

“This guy was like an older brother all along,” Robinson said. “We’d go skin diving, I’d be making noise in the water, splashing around, he’d be teaching me how to do it right. He always came out of the water with a bigger string of fish. And I had the smallest.”

“As it should be,” Macfarlane chimed in. “You’re my younger brother.”

Macfarlane took a DNA test after trying to find more information about his family online.

“So then we started digging into all the matches he started getting,” said Cindy Macfarlane-Flores, his daughter.

A username Robi737 came back atop the list of DNA matches. “Robi,” was one of Robinson’s nicknames; he used to fly 737 airplanes for Aloha Airlines, Macfarlane’s daughter said. Robinson had also taken a DNA test, the results of which had been uploaded to Ancestry.com.

Marfarlane and Robinson had identical X chromosomes; the men did some research and learned that they had the same biological mother.

DNA tests can sometimes lead to uncomfortable surprises, such as finding out that a parent or close relative is not actually related. 23andMe no longer provides data on these types of results, but in 2014, estimated that 7,000 users of its service had discovered unexpected paternity results or learned about previously unknown siblings.

Both men described the discovery in positive terms. “It was an overwhelming experience, it’s still overwhelming,” Robinson said. “This is the best Christmas present I could ever imagine having.”