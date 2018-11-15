After Twins star Joe Mauer announced his retirement, Star Tribune columnist Sid Hartman wrote “there is an argument to be made that the combination of Mauer’s performance for the Twins and his performance as a prep athlete at Cretin-Derham Hall makes him the most successful athlete in state history.”

That caused a stir on Twitter and some people pointed out that Hartman failed to mention Lindsay Whalen, the former Hutchinson High, Gophers and Lynx star who is currently coaching the U’s women’s basketball team.

Not wanting to spoil a good fight, we’ve posted a poll asking people to choose between Mauer and Whalen for that honor.

Early returns favored Mauer by about 60/40. By 6 a.m. Thursday, however, Whalen had taken a 55 percent to 45 percent lead with more than 1,700 votes cast overall. Was that an influx of votes from Hutchinson? Or basketball bots from Russia, where Whalen played for a couple of WNBA off-seasons?

We’ll keep the poll open for another day so you can vote.

One thing, though: No recounts or lawsuits, please.