Best Buy Co. is changing some prime real estate inside select stores to feature high-powered gaming laptops and desktops.

The Richfield-based retailer is swapping out its Intel mini-shops in about 50 stores, including its location at the Mall of America, with Alienware PC Gaming Experience zones.

The Intel shops, which were first rolled out in 2014, showcased cutting-edge technology such as augmented reality and 3-D printing, but it wasn’t necessarily stuff that was available for purchase. The Alienware zones, about 200 square feet in size, will feature more products that people can buy.

“We’re always moving things around in our stores to give a great customer experience,” said Carly Charlson, a Best Buy spokeswoman.

Alienware desktops and laptops sell for upward of $1,500 and can be customized with graphic cards, processors and hard drives to enhance graphics and speed.

Best Buy already sells Alienware’s products in most of its stores and online. The new mini-shops will also include a dedicated PC gaming specialist, who will be a Best Buy employee, who can answer questions, demonstrate products, and offer advice about adding speakers, monitors, keyboards and other accessories to your systems. Hardcore gamers can also try out some gaming titles in these areas such as Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2.