Best Buy is making hundreds of the deals from its Black Friday ad available today through Sunday, including Apple doorbusters such as saving up to $300 on an Apple Watch Series 4.

Then, starting next week, Best Buy will unveil a “Daily Doorbuster” every day between Nov. 11 and Nov. 20 in which a new deal from the ad will be released. Customers who want the reminder can sign up for a daily text alert on Bestbuy.com.

The concept is similar to its 20 days of deals promotion it has held the past couple of years in December in which Best Buy has sought to keep people coming back to its website everyday in the final stretch of the holidays by revealing a new deal each day.

In recent weeks, most big-box chains have announced early Black Friday sales giving consumers access to some of the deals from their Black Friday ad. While forecasts are calling for a decent holiday shopping season this year, retailers are still trying to get to consumers’ wallets early to make sure they get their piece of the pie especially since there is a bit of uncertainty around tariffs.

Target is launching its Black Friday preview sale on Friday and Saturday, expanding the number of items and extending it to two days compared to one day last year. Walmart and Kohl’s have already held theirs but are dangling other sales between now and Thanksgiving. In a new twist this year, Kohl’s is also planning to reveal daily deals over nearly 20 days in November and December starting today.

Best Buy, which released its full Black Friday ad this morning, is saving some deals for Thanksgiving Day, when it will open its doors at 5 p.m., the same time as it has the last several years.