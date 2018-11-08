Some of the holiday deals at Best Buy are on the shelves now.

Through Sunday, the Richfield-based retailer will offer deals on several big ticket items, including the Toshiba Fire TV, which it sells exclusively for Amazon, a KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer and a GoPro Karma Quadcopter.

More deals will follow for My Best Buy loyalty program members.

Then the big event will start at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, similar to crosstown Target, Walmart and other retailers.

More TVs, the iPad Mini 4, computers, phones and electronic games will be among the Black Friday deals. After stores close at 1 a.m. Friday, they will reopen at 8 a.m.

Best Buy also is offering free shipping through the holidays similar to other retailers from Amazon to Walmart.

The Black Friday sale offerings are listed at BestBuy.com.