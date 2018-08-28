RICHFIELD, Minn. _ Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $244 million.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $9.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Best Buy expects its per-share earnings to range from 79 cents to 84 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.4 billion to $9.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $9.49 billion.

Best Buy expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $42.3 billion to $42.7 billion.

Best Buy shares have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 8 percent. The stock has increased 32 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBY