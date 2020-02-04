After conducting an independent review of allegations of misconduct by its CEO, Best Buy’s board says it stands by its leader.

CEO Corie Barry “fully cooperated with the review, which has now concluded,” the company said in a statement. “The board supports the continued leadership of the company by Ms. Barry.”

The board said it would have no further comment to preserve the “confidentiality and integrity” of the process.

“I appreciate the board’s support and look forward to continuing to execute on our strategic vision to Build the New Blue: Chapter Two,” Barry said in a statement.

The board charged an outside law firm to conduct an inquiry last month after it received an anonymous letter alleging that Barry had an affair with a former colleague who left the company last year before she was promoted to CEO.