SEOUL, South Korea — Ajla Tomljanovic has ended Hsieh Su-wei's eight-match winning streak with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Taiwanese player on Saturday at the Korea Open.
Hsieh won last week's Japan Women's Open at Hiroshima and the first three rounds in Seoul.
In Sunday's final, Tomljanovic will play second-seeded Kiki Bertens, who beat No. 3 Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-2 in an earlier semifinal Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Bertens, Tomljanovic in Seoul final
Ajla Tomljanovic has ended Hsieh Su-wei's eight-match winning streak with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Taiwanese player on Saturday at the Korea Open.
Gophers
Women's World Cup gets underway in Spain
The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gets underway on Saturday with eight games. The U.S. will tip off against Senegal in its quest for a third consecutive championship, something the Americans have never done in their storied history.
Gophers
World Cup Diary: A'ja Wilson talks USA Basketball
Here we are on the eve of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup getting started and I'm so excited to wear the USA jersey again.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Braves try to clinch, Bosox aim for wins record
A look at what's happening around the majors today:BRAVES BASH?The Atlanta Braves can clinch their first NL East title since 2013 by beating Philadelphia at…
Wolves
Dynamic Warriors big man Jordan Bell ready for second season
First, his right forearm cramped turning his arm into the shape of a V as his hand bent back, and Jordan Bell could not move it for several minutes as he sat in the bathtub as he recovered post-workout. He yelled for his girlfriend's help. The cramp briefly released, then quickly returned. Soon, his quads, calves, hamstrings, biceps, hands and feet followed suit.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.