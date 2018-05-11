MADRID — Kiki Bertens beat seventh-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the Madrid Open final on Friday.
Bertens broke Garcia four times and hit 16 winners, while Garcia committed 24 unforced errors.
Bertens, from the Netherlands, will be seeking her sixth career title and her second of 2018.
Two-time former Madrid champion Petra Kvitova plays Karolina Pliskova later in an all-Czech semifinal.
