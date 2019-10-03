NEW YORK — José Berríos will start the AL Division Series opener for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees.
Berríos was 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 200 1/3 innings.
James Paxton (15-6, 3.82) will start Friday night's game for the Yankees.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli did not announce a Game 2 starter. Right-hander Jake Odorizzi (15-7, 3.51) is the most likely candidate.
Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45) starts Game 2 for the Yankees on Saturday and Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50) for Game 3 at Minnesota on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Mitch Marner scores twice, Maple Leafs beat Blue Jackets 4-1
On the road for the first time this season, two of Toronto's stars and one newcomer did enough scoring to help keep the Maple Leafs unbeaten.
Sports
Fox Sports North names two for its Gophers hockey broadcasts
Fox Sports North (FSN), currently scheduled to televise 19 Gophers men's hockey games this season, on Friday announced two additions to its broadcast team for…
Vikings
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith out vs Packers with sprained ankle
Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith has been ruled out of the Cowboys' game Sunday against Green Bay after spraining an ankle last week against New Orleans.
High Schools
Lakeville South dumps No. 1 Lakeville North
The fifth-ranked Cougars built a 14-0 lead early and their defense kept the Panthers offense mostly bottled up en route to a 34-19 victory.
Wild
Jets rally from 4-goal deficit, spoil Devils' Hughes debut
Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler scored shootout goals and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the debut of No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes by rallying from a 4-0 deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Friday night.