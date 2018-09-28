Four-game series at Target Field
Friday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM • RHP Jose Berrios (11-11, 3.93) vs RHP Reynaldo Lopez (7-9, 3.94)
Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM • RHP Chase De Jong (0-1, 3.86) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (10-12, 5.81)
Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM • RHP Kyle Gibson (9-13, 3.68) vs. LHP Carlos Rodon (6-7, 3.61)
Sunday, 2:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM • RHP Zack Littell (0-2, 7.04) vs. RHP Dylan Covey (5-13, 5.06)
Twins update
Utility man Willians Austudillo was hitting .389 in September entering Thursday’s game, which is best in the American League among rookies. … Friday’s early game is the final makeup from April’s untimely blizzard. … Berrios is 0-3 with a 5.09 ERA in his past seven starts. His last win was on Aug. 4. … De Jong is looking for his first major league victory. He was 0-3 with Seattle last season. Littell, who has pitched in six games, is also looking for his first big-league win. … Third baseman Miguel Sano (leg) will likely not return this season, leaving his batting average at .199. … The Twins were 43-31 at Target Field entering Thursday’s game.
White Sox update
The White Sox need to win at least one game in the series to avoid 100 losses. They are 32-45 in road games. … Former Twin Daniel Palka has 27 home runs, which is third best in team history among rookies and most among MLB rookies this season. His four pinch-hit home runs is a team record. … The White Sox have struck out 1,551 times, a team record and most in MLB this season. … 2B Yoan Moncada has 214 whiffs, eight shy of Adam Eaton’s club record. … Chicago is third in the league with 73 quality starts.
Chris Miller
