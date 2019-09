– Matteo Berrettini describes his mental coach as a big help and a best friend. They've been speaking on the phone before and after every match during Berrettini's run to his first Grand Slam semifinal.

They had plenty to chat about when it came to this latest victory.

Berrettini, 23, of Rome gave Italy a spot in the final four at the U.S. Open for the first time since 1977 in dramatic fashion, double-faulting away his initial match point and then needing four more to finally put away 13th-seeded Gael Monfils of France 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) after nearly four hours in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

"He told me, 'I need to thank you, because I thought that everyone is born once and dies once. But during that match, I was born and died 15 or 16 times,' " Berrettini said about his conversation with the mental coach he's worked with for several years.

In truth, the denouement was hardly a thing of beauty, with both men, clearly spent, fighting themselves and the tension of the moment as much as the guy on the other side of the net.

Monfils finished with 17 double-faults but managed to avoid any throughout the entire, exhausting fifth set until he served at 6-5 — and then he had three in that game, plus another two in the deciding tiebreaker, often doubling over between points to rest and catch his breath.

"A very bad day for me, serving," Monfils said.

Berrettini acknowledged the obvious afterward, too, saying he felt "a little bit tight."

You think?

It all was a bit of a whir.

"Right now, I don't remember any points, just the [last] match point, you know?" he said. "I remember also the double-fault; I have to be honest."

Berrettini, seeded 24th, will get a day to recuperate: He will face No. 2 Rafael Nadal on Friday. The other men's semifinal that day is No. 5 Daniil Medvedev against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov, who beat an injured Roger Federer in five sets Tuesday to become, at No. 78, the lowest-ranked semifinalist at the U.S. Open since 1991.

Nadal, the last member of the Big Three standing with Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the draw, beat Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2. That followed the last women's quarterfinal, in which No. 15 Bianca Andreescu, 19, reached her first major semifinal by defeating No. 25 Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. She takes on No. 13 Belinda Bencic on Thursday, and Serena Williams will face No. 5 Elina Svitolina.