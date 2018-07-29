GSTAAD, Switzerland — Matteo Berretini of Italy beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (9), 6-4 to win the Swiss Open on Sunday.
Berretini was playing in his first ATP final, wrapping up his fifth straight-sets win of the week in one hour and 45 minutes. He fought off two set points in a close-run first set and secured the only break of the match in the second to secure the win.
At 22, he's the youngest Italian finalist on the ATP Tour in 15 years.
Bautista Agut is making his way back from a hip injury he picked up during the Halle semifinals, which forced him to miss Wimbledon, and was chasing the ninth ATP title of his career and third this year.
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
LEADING OFF: Newcomb, Turner face fallout after tweets
A look at what's happening around the majors today:TWEET TROUBLEAtlanta pitcher Sean Newcomb and Washington shortstop Trea Turner will face the fallout from their tweets,…
Twins
Hendricks helps Cubs down Cardinals 5-2
Kyle Hendricks followed another difficult first inning with one crisp finish.
Vikings
Wide receiver salary market looking better for Diggs
There are now 19 wideouts playing on contracts worth at least $10 million a season, and Diggs could put himself in position to be the 20th.
Outdoors
Anderson: Grand Teton National Park's Snake River is a charmer
At Grand Teton National Park, landmark river yields trout, and memories
Outdoors
New Prague's Woodrow Glazer hits 330 of 330 clay targets to win pair of events
New Prague's Woodrow Glazer reaches perfection.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.