MONTPELIER, Vt. — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is poised to wrap up the Democratic primary in Vermont next week without officially holding a promised campaign kickoff rally.

The independent senator announced in May he would "formally kick off his campaign in June with a series of rallies around the state." The Burlington Free Press reports that 11 weeks after that announcement and with the Vermont primary election looming on Aug. 14, Sanders never held the rallies.

Sanders' campaign manager Shannon Jackson says the senator chose to attend "community events" in favor of holding rallies.

Sanders is running for the Democratic nomination, but says he will decline the nomination and run as an independent if he wins the primary election.