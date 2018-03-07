NEW YORK — BookExpo is feeling the Bern.
Sen. Bernie Sanders will be speaking at publishing's annual national gathering, convention organizers told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The Vermont independent and 2016 Democratic presidential contender is scheduled for May 31 at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan.
He is expected to discuss his upcoming book "Where We Go From Here," scheduled for release in November.
BookExpo runs from May 30 through June 1. Other scheduled speakers include Trevor Noah, Jacqueline Woodson and Dave Eggers.
