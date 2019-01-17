ROME — Silvio Berlusconi is back. Again.
The three-time Italian premier, who has made a career out of rebounding from legal woes, personal scandal, heart trouble and political setbacks, is running for the European Parliament in May elections.
The 82-year-old Berlusconi announced his candidacy with his center-right Forza Italia party Thursday in Sardinia. He said he wanted to "bring my voice to a Europe that should change, a Europe that has lost profound thinking about the world."
Berlusconi had been barred from running for public office for nearly five years due to a tax fraud conviction. Citing his good conduct, a court last year ruled that he could once again run.
Berlusconi's Forza Italia, which dominated Italian politics for a quarter-century, is now polling in single digits behind the League and 5-Stars.
