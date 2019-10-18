BERLIN — A Berlin zoo says two panda cubs born in August have opened their eyes to the world for the first time this week.
Zoo Berlin on Friday released pictures of the two cubs cautiously peering at the camera, six weeks after their birth.
Zoo director Andreas Knieriem said the twins — the first giant pandas born in Germany — are both developing well thanks to care from their mother, Meng Meng.
She and father Jiao Qing came to Germany from China two years ago. There are fewer than 2,000 of the endangered pandas estimated alive in the wild today.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Trump says Europe now willing to take IS prisoners in Syria
Claiming new progress against Islamic State extremists in Syria, President Donald Trump said Friday that some European nations are now willing to take responsibility for detained IS fighters who are from their countries.
World
Officials: Blast at Afghan mosque kills 62 during prayers
An explosion rocked a mosque in eastern Afghanistan as dozens of people gathered for Friday prayers, causing the roof to collapse and killing 62 worshippers, provincial officials said. The attack underscored the record-high number of civilians dying in the country's 18-year war.
World
UN says Ebola in Congo still qualifies as global emergency
The World Health Organization says the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Congo still warrants being classified as a global emergency, even though the number of confirmed cases has slowed in recent weeks.
World
Timeline of Catalan separatism that has rocked Spain
Large demonstrations to protest this week's conviction of 12 leaders of Catalonia's swelling separatist movement turned violent at times.
World
The Latest: Clashes erupt at Barcelona's police headquarters
The Latest on the situation in Catalonia (all times local):