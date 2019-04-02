BERLIN — A 24-hour transport strike in Berlin has proved a golden opportunity for the German capital's graffiti scene.
The publicly owned BVG transport company says about 140 subway cars were spray-painted during Monday's strike — about 10% of its underground rolling stock — despite "all security measures."
In a statement Tuesday, the company said the graffiti covered a surface of about 2,000 square meters (21,530 sq. feet).
BVG says some of the trains will have to be put into service despite being defaced, but some delays are inevitable.
