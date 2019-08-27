BERLIN — Berlin's zoo is hoping to hear the patter of tiny panda paws soon.
The zoo on Tuesday posted on Facebook a few seconds of footage from an ultrasound scan of its 6-year-old Meng Meng, which it said shows "a mini-panda with its heart beating fast."
It said that the birth isn't far off, but didn't specify when.
Meng Meng mated for the first time with 9-year-old partner Jiao Qing in April, and was also artificially inseminated to increase the likelihood of pregnancy. Experts working with the zoo said in mid-August that they were about 85% sure Meng Meng was expecting.
Meng Meng and Jiao Qing arrived from China in June 2017.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Back to Chiapas 25 years after covering rebel uprising
Twenty-five years after covering the Zapatista rebel uprising in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, an Associated Press journalist returned to the region to finally visit the tourist spots she had only heard about back then.
World
Turkey's Erdogan opens air show in Russia
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir have underscored their close links as they opened a major Russian air show.
World
Ex-diplomats urge Trump to pressure Poland on rule of law
Dozens of former Polish ambassadors are telling President Donald Trump that Poland's democracy is at risk and urging him to pressure the country's populist government during a coming visit to respect human rights and stop flouting the constitution.
World
The Latest: Syrian Kurds begin pullout from Turkish border
The Latest on the situation in Syria (all times local):
World
Iranian president: First lift sanctions, then let's talk
Iran's president back-pedaled Tuesday on possible talks with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president must first lift sanctions imposed on Tehran, otherwise a meeting between the two would be a mere photo op.