NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Newell Brands Inc., down $3.81 to $22.76
The consumer products company said its baby and writing-product businesses struggled in the second quarter.
Rite Aid Corp., down 18 cents to $1.66
The drugstore chain forecast a bigger loss because generic drug prices are weaker than it had expected.
Henry Schein Inc., up $1.94 to $82.17
The dental and medical products maker reported a bigger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.
PepsiCo Inc., up $1.08 to $117.38
The soft drink and snack maker said CEO Indra Nooyi will step down in October.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc., up $5.82 to $206.06
Warren Buffett's conglomerate posted a larger profit than analysts had forecast.
Tyson Foods Inc., up $1.89 to $59.64
The meat producer recovered some of its recent losses follow its latest quarterly report.
Sotheby's, down $2.98 to $49.93
The auction house said price guarantees made some of its auctions less profitable.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., down 62 cents to $41.07
The company, which makers chips used in Apple's iPhone, said a computer virus will delay shipments and raise costs.
