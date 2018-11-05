NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Berkshire Hathaway Inc., up $9.67 to $216.24
Warren Buffett's company said its quarterly profit surged and it bought back almost $1 billion in stock.
Eli Lilly and Co., up $3.39 to $110.14
The drugmaker said its diabetes treatment Trulicity reduced the risk of cardiovascular problems in a study.
Chevron Corp., up $4.21 to $118.94
Energy companies rose along with the prices of crude oil and natural gas.
Sysco Corp., down $6.73 to $64.56
The food distributor said warehousing and transportation costs increased.
Children's Place Inc., down $14.14 to $143.81
The retailer said its chief financial officer and other top executive left the company.
MGM Resorts International, down 55 cents to $27.62
The New York Post reported that MGM could combine with casino competitor Caesars Entertainment.
TiVo Corp., down 18 cents to $11.79
Smaller and more U.S.-focused companies did worse than the rest of the market Monday.
Global Payments Inc., down $2.98 to $111.59
Technology companies continued to take bigger losses than the rest of the stock market.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.