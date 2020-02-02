NATCHITOCHES, La. — Rylan Bergersen tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds to carry Central Arkansas to a 79-71 win over Northwestern State on Saturday, snapping the Bears' 11-game road losing streak.
Eddy Kayouloud had 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Central Arkansas (7-15, 6-5 Southland Conference). DeAndre Jones added 13 points. SK Shittu had 12 points.
Trenton Massner had 19 points and six rebounds for the Demons (8-12, 5-6). Chudier Bile added 19 points. Nikos Chougkaz had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Central Arkansas matches up against Lamar on the road on Wednesday. Northwestern State plays Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Former U linebacker Wilson's move to Kansas City pays off quite well
Damien Wilson had options, but he liked Kansas City's direction. Now he's a Super Bowl champion.
Vikings
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.
Vikings
Shanahan must answer for another Super Bowl collapse
Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about.
Celebrities
Lopez, Shakira in joyful, exuberant halftime show
Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.