Benson High School was evacuated Friday evening during a basketball game after a person made "direct terroristic threats" against the school, according to police in the western Minnesota town.

Police say the person believed to be responsible for the threats was arrested and that there is no danger to the public. The incident remains under investigation.

A boys' basketball invitational was underway about 6:55 p.m. Friday when police were informed of threats made against the school and students. The tournament was abruptly stopped and the building was evacuated, according to officials.

The basketball tournament was set to resume Saturday afternoon, according to the Benson School District. Varsity boys' and girls' hockey games are also scheduled.

Benson police were assisted by deputies with Swift and Grant counties and the Minnesota State Patrol.