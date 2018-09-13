LILLE, France — Benoit Paire and Lucas Pouille will play for France in the opening singles against Spain in the Davis Cup semifinals.

Making his debut in the competition, Paire will take on 21st-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta on a hard court in the northern city of Lille. The 19th-ranked Pouille will then play Roberto Bautista Agut.

Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut are set to face Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez in Saturday's doubles.

Spain is without top-ranked Rafael Nadal, who was ruled out because of the right knee injury that forced him to retire from his semifinal match against Juan Martin del Potro last week at the U.S. Open.

The countries are meeting for the ninth time, with Spain leading 6-2.

Matches will be played on an indoor court at the 27,500-capacity Pierre Mauroy Stadium, with the roof closed. France won its 10th Davis Cup title last year in the same venue, beating Belgium 3-2.

Croatia is hosting the United States in the other semifinal series.