MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Iran Bennett tallied 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Marshall to a 79-75 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.
Jarrod West had 16 points for Marshall (8-8, 2-1 Conference USA). Taevion Kinsey added 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Darius George had 11 points and seven rebounds for the visitors.
C.J. Jones had 21 points for the Blue Raiders (4-12, 0-3), who have now lost seven games in a row. Donovan Sims added 15 points. Reggie Scurry had 13 rebounds.
Marshall matches up against UAB on the road on Saturday. Middle Tennessee matches up against W. Kentucky at home on Saturday.
